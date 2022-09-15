New Rochelle Resident Among Duo Charged In Connection To Double Weekend Shooting

Dewitt Gilmore and Ainslee J. Clark. Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two people, including a Westchester resident, were charged in connection to a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in New Jersey — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said.

Dewitt Gilmore, age 32, of New Rochelle, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark, 28, of Middlesex, was charged with obstruction and drug offenses, in connection with the incident early Sunday, Sept. 11 in Manville, New Jersey, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

Two male victims were shot at a Manville home on North Weiss Street around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, McDonald said. One victim was found on South Main Street and the other at the North Weiss Street home where the first victim said he had been shot, McDonald said.

Gilmore was identified as a suspect and arrested Monday, Sept. 12, on charges of attempted murder, along with weapons and drug offenses, authorities said. Clark was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute and obstruction, McDonald said.

Both were lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Manville Police Department at (908) 725-1900 or via the STOPit app.

