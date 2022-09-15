ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
thatoregonlife.com

Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live

There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
beachconnection.net

Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered

(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net

Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews

(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo) One more...
kptv.com

'Dear Stranger': Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
iheart.com

Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters

Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
Lake Oswego Review

Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex

The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
The Oregonian

For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world

Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
opb.org

Why Oregon's dunes are shrinking

Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
