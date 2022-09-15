Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily Scarvie
Related
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Jojo Opens, Portofino Says Goodbye, and A Spooky Pop-Up Is Headed to Hey Love
Fans of fried chicken and smash burgers, rejoice: The wildly popular comfort food truck Jojo's new brick-and-mortar location has arrived at last. Read on for more details and other updates, from an upcoming Piedmontese restaurant to a Halloween-themed pop-up bar inside Hey Love. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
beachconnection.net
Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews
(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo) One more...
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Portland Mercury
Dear Fred Meyer
You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Needs Cat Adopters
Oregon Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult cats, ages 1 and up, and cutting adoption fees by 50 percent for kittens, Sept. 15-18. The adoption promotion is in response to a recent influx of felines from our local community and beyond. This adoption special is taking place at OHS’ Portland and Salem campuses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
yieldpro.com
Next Wave acquires 180-unit value-add multifamily community in Gresham, Oregon for $34 million
Next Wave Investors, LLC (Next Wave), a private equity firm focused on value-add multifamily investments, has announced its acquisition of The Nash, a 180-unit multifamily community in the Portland metro submarket of Gresham, Oregon, located in Multnomah County. The acquisition is part of the firm’s ongoing expansion into Portland submarkets,...
theoldmotor.com
1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon
Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
For better or worse, Oregon coast weddings draw couples from around the world
Likely as not, it will rain, or at least blow, and probably both. There will be sand in places it doesn’t belong, the occasional canine party crasher, countless birds and, of course, no end of curious onlookers. But the couples who come from across the globe to say “I do” know it’s all part of the package that is a wedding on the Oregon coast.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
Comments / 0