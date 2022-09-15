ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Kentucky receiving $70 million to develop electric vehicle charging network

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. Kentucky’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Affidavit says Mt. Vernon infant who died also had healing rib fractures from previous incident

An affidavit for probable cause released on Friday shows new information on the death investigation of a young child in the Posey County city of Mt. Vernon, Indiana. As we reported on Thursday, 26-year-old Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death after investigators said his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures.
MOUNT VERNON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy