wevv.com
Illinois Governor Pritzker activates the National Guard to assist newly relocated asylum seekers
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation, to assist the relocation of hundreds of recently arriving asylum seekers in the state. The Governor activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support those arriving almost daily to Chicago from Texas.
wevv.com
Kentucky receiving $70 million to develop electric vehicle charging network
(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. Kentucky’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July...
wevv.com
Posey County dad arrested after infant child dies from multiple skull fractures, police say
A Posey County, Indiana man is behind bars after police say his young child died after suffering multiple skull fractures. The Indiana State Police says authorities were called to a home on East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon last week to investigate a 10-month-old girl who was unresponsive. ISP says...
wevv.com
Affidavit says Mt. Vernon infant who died also had healing rib fractures from previous incident
An affidavit for probable cause released on Friday shows new information on the death investigation of a young child in the Posey County city of Mt. Vernon, Indiana. As we reported on Thursday, 26-year-old Devin Morrison was arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death after investigators said his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures.
