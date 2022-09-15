Twice monthly, the Clarkson and Sweden Democratic Committees host a Voter Registration Table at the Brockport Farmers Market on Market Street. It’s a popular venue for candidates to talk with voters as well as to get to know the local area. Shown in the photo is NYS Supreme Court Candidate Roman Misula (right), making a return visit with his son on September 11. The Voter Registration Table will be back on Sunday, September 25, with forms to register to vote, change address or party registration, or request an absentee ballot. October 14 is the last day to mail a new voter registration form, and October 19 is the last day to update your address if you have moved. Election Day is November 8 and Early Voting begins October 29. Stop by for more information about who is running, what they stand for, and how to can make sure your voice is heard. Provided information and photo.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO