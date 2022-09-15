Read full article on original website
September goose season underway
I apologize for my column appearing so late. I have been intending to write about my ole buddy Cove (see “once-in-a-lifetime dog” from July 2021 at https://bit.ly/3qwq3l0) finally making his way to the happy hunting ground. As hard as I tried, I couldn’t bring myself to do it. My heart is still too tender to dwell on the topic for more than a few minutes. Maybe someday, but no time soon.
Sweden invites public to attend Senior Room Addition ribbon-cutting
The Sweden Town Board will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Senior Room Addition at the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center on Wednesday, October 5, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to join the celebration that will kick-off senior programming in a larger, brighter space. The new Senior Room is...
CCSI celebrates 30 years of supporting innovation in community programs and services
For three decades, locally-based nonprofit, Coordinated Care Services, Inc. (CCSI), has partnered with local government and community organizations to address increasingly complex and urgent mental health and addiction needs, which are only exacerbated by the trauma associated with poverty, and systemic and structural racism. Starting in 1992 with a team of six staff members dedicated to supporting the Monroe County Office of Mental Health, who continues to be an important partner, CCSI has grown to a workforce of more than 400 staff supporting innovative programs and services in Rochester and across Upstate New York. And while it has grown, the organization has stayed grounded in its mission, which is to help organizations that help others – improving lives and strengthening communities.
Candidates support voter registration effort
Twice monthly, the Clarkson and Sweden Democratic Committees host a Voter Registration Table at the Brockport Farmers Market on Market Street. It’s a popular venue for candidates to talk with voters as well as to get to know the local area. Shown in the photo is NYS Supreme Court Candidate Roman Misula (right), making a return visit with his son on September 11. The Voter Registration Table will be back on Sunday, September 25, with forms to register to vote, change address or party registration, or request an absentee ballot. October 14 is the last day to mail a new voter registration form, and October 19 is the last day to update your address if you have moved. Election Day is November 8 and Early Voting begins October 29. Stop by for more information about who is running, what they stand for, and how to can make sure your voice is heard. Provided information and photo.
Sergeant Travis Gray appointed next Chief of the Ogden PD
On September 14, the Ogden Town Board appointed Sergeant Travis Gray as the next Chief of the Ogden Police Department (OPD) effective Monday, September 19. Travis started his career in law enforcement in August 2009 with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and then worked for the Village of Caledonia Police Department. He began his tenure with the OPD as a police officer in July 2011 and was promoted to sergeant in April 2018. He has received numerous awards for exemplary service, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Lifesaving Award and several Chiefs’ Letters of Recognition. Among other trainings and certifications, Travis just graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Tuesday, September 13.
