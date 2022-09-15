NSU (4-1-1 overall, 1-0 SLC) comes in following back-to-back shutouts, in different ways. NSU scored four in the second half to win 6-0 against Jackson State before scoring early in the game and holding on for a 1-0 victory in the conference opener against UIW. "They have a new coach...

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO