nsudemons.com
Northwestern State aims to rebound at Southeastern Louisiana
HAMMOND—The Northwestern State women's soccer team aims to rebound when it goes on the road for its first road contest in Southland Conference play against Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. Fans unable to attend the contest can follow the game via live...
nsudemons.com
Ishibashi, Kanaphuet reach draw singles finals on first day of NRMC Lady Demon Collegiate Classic
NATCHITOCHES—Ayu Ishibashi and Gig Kanaphuet reached the finals in their singles draws, headlining a successful day for the Northwestern State women's tennis team on the first day of the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Lady Demon Collegiate Classic on Friday. Ishibashi rolled to her finals, defeating Yeva Kamarova of Tyler...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons win tight contest against Tech
HAMMOND – Back-and-forth, nip-and-tuck, down to the wire all adequately described Northwestern State's five-set win against Louisiana Tech on Friday in the Battle of the Boot hosted by Southeastern. Three of the five sets were decided by the minimum two-point margin, including the decisive final set, as the Lady...
nsudemons.com
NSU falls in defensive slugfest
NATCHITOCHES—The Northwestern State put pressure on the Lamar defense but couldn't find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss at the Lady Demon Soccer Complex on Friday evening in a matchup of arguably the top two teams in the Southland Conference. Despite NSU (4-2-1 overall, 1-1 SLC)...
nsudemons.com
NSU welcomes Lamar for battle between two of conference's best
NSU (4-1-1 overall, 1-0 SLC) comes in following back-to-back shutouts, in different ways. NSU scored four in the second half to win 6-0 against Jackson State before scoring early in the game and holding on for a 1-0 victory in the conference opener against UIW. "They have a new coach...
