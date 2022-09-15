As tempting as it is to call Tua Tagovailoa the most valuable player of Week 2, he had help. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle meep-meeped all over the Raiders, but he earned so much respect that this is the weekend everyone learned how to spell his last name. He’s now Mr. Tagovailoa. In Week 2, Micah Parsons was instrumental in holding the Bengals to 17 points. Parsons singlehandedly had Joe Burrow demanding hazard pay on top of his rookie deal. He’s currently the league leader in sacks, hits, and pressures after Week 2.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO