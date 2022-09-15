ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL’s Week 2 Takeaways: Two-possession, 4th-quarter deficits? Light work

There is no way that I could’ve been in the locker rooms of the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals during their Week 2 halftimes. That being said, the way that those teams played in the second half, if there was a song playing during those intermissions, it would’ve been Kendrick Lamar’s “Count me out.” Specifically the chorus.
Week 2’s NFL MVP? That award goes to Kyler Murray

As tempting as it is to call Tua Tagovailoa the most valuable player of Week 2, he had help. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle meep-meeped all over the Raiders, but he earned so much respect that this is the weekend everyone learned how to spell his last name. He’s now Mr. Tagovailoa. In Week 2, Micah Parsons was instrumental in holding the Bengals to 17 points. Parsons singlehandedly had Joe Burrow demanding hazard pay on top of his rookie deal. He’s currently the league leader in sacks, hits, and pressures after Week 2.
Someone think of a name for the Indianapolis Colts' curse in Jacksonville

Maybe the Indianapolis Colts didn’t choke in their final game of the 2021 season. Most football fans wouldn’t be surprised by the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise .381 winning percentage against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars became a franchise in 1995, when the Colts had Marshall Faulk. Three years later the Colts drafted Peyton Manning and turned Hoosier town into the birth of Omaha Productions.
Tennessee State
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing

Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Former Zero turned hero, Tagovailoa has Dolphins Tua-0

From zero to hero has never described a quarterback’s resurgence so aptly as it does Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2. The steam may still be emanating off of the Dolphins quarterback after he caught fire in the first half and outdueled Miami native Lamar Jackson. A few weeks ago, Dolphins fans openly fantasized about the possibility of Jackson in a Dolphins uniform. Jackson himself gave subtle hints that he would be interested if the Ravens shorted him on his contract extension.
The D-List, Week 3: Anthony Richardson’s been the nation’s most disappointing QB

Welcome to the D-List. It’s the Deadspin Dean’s list for the absolute worst of the weekend in college football. The beauty of college football is that we witness raw football talent being molded every week before our very eyes. This is a place for the sloppy sculptures of talent, the gridiron underachievers, or the college football figures teams and Heisman contenders who should take a gap year after low-grade performances.
