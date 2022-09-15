Read full article on original website
NFL’s Week 2 Takeaways: Two-possession, 4th-quarter deficits? Light work
There is no way that I could’ve been in the locker rooms of the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals during their Week 2 halftimes. That being said, the way that those teams played in the second half, if there was a song playing during those intermissions, it would’ve been Kendrick Lamar’s “Count me out.” Specifically the chorus.
Week 2’s NFL MVP? That award goes to Kyler Murray
As tempting as it is to call Tua Tagovailoa the most valuable player of Week 2, he had help. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle meep-meeped all over the Raiders, but he earned so much respect that this is the weekend everyone learned how to spell his last name. He’s now Mr. Tagovailoa. In Week 2, Micah Parsons was instrumental in holding the Bengals to 17 points. Parsons singlehandedly had Joe Burrow demanding hazard pay on top of his rookie deal. He’s currently the league leader in sacks, hits, and pressures after Week 2.
Jimmy G is back in the saddle for the San Francisco 49ers following Trey Lance’s season-ending injury
Jimmy Garroppolo is running the offense again in San Francisco after second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a horrific ankle injury Sunday, akin to Dak Prescott’s in 2020, during the Niners’ 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted off the field toward the end of the first quarter with the Niners up 3-0.
Someone think of a name for the Indianapolis Colts' curse in Jacksonville
Maybe the Indianapolis Colts didn’t choke in their final game of the 2021 season. Most football fans wouldn’t be surprised by the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise .381 winning percentage against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars became a franchise in 1995, when the Colts had Marshall Faulk. Three years later the Colts drafted Peyton Manning and turned Hoosier town into the birth of Omaha Productions.
Pujols hits No. 698, and the lies Cardinals fans tell themselves
No, the lie I’m referring to is not the one Max Kellerman spouted to win a fake debate on ESPN. I’m talking about the one St. Louis supporters wholeheartedly believe: If Pujols doesn’t leave the shadow of the Arch, the second half of his career plays out better.
Someone might want to check to see if Boone is still standing
Appalachian State earned its first appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday after upsetting then No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station a week ago. Usually, when Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and the crew roll into town, the game rarely lives up to the pregame festivities. Of course, students showed up...
Joe Burrow’s ‘magic’ might not be enough to save the Cincinnati Bengals this year
After losing to the Cowboys Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-2. It would seem lady luck has abandoned ship and put last year’s Super Bowl runner-up on notice that it might not be as easy as once thought. Building a perennial winner in the NFL is hard, which is why we see so much turnover of winning teams each year.
Patriots roster is lacking, but at least their quarterback is willing to try to make a game changing play
In the oppressive South Florida humidity, the New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins was excusable — even more so after the Dolphins’ second-half comeback on the road against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. While the loss should’ve been expected, they didn’t put on an...
Former Zero turned hero, Tagovailoa has Dolphins Tua-0
From zero to hero has never described a quarterback’s resurgence so aptly as it does Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2. The steam may still be emanating off of the Dolphins quarterback after he caught fire in the first half and outdueled Miami native Lamar Jackson. A few weeks ago, Dolphins fans openly fantasized about the possibility of Jackson in a Dolphins uniform. Jackson himself gave subtle hints that he would be interested if the Ravens shorted him on his contract extension.
The D-List, Week 3: Anthony Richardson’s been the nation’s most disappointing QB
Welcome to the D-List. It’s the Deadspin Dean’s list for the absolute worst of the weekend in college football. The beauty of college football is that we witness raw football talent being molded every week before our very eyes. This is a place for the sloppy sculptures of talent, the gridiron underachievers, or the college football figures teams and Heisman contenders who should take a gap year after low-grade performances.
Lamar Jackson continues to make a compelling case for $200 million in guaranteed money
Lamar Jackson is bringing the pain. That pain isn’t confined to opponents, but Jackson is sticking it to the Ravens just as hard. In the first half of Baltimore’s Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, he threw for 210 yards with three touchdown passes and just two incompletions, connecting on nearly 85 percent of his attempts.
