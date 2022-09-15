Firefox Relay began as a way for people to set up modest email farms to field and forward signups, logins, and spam to or away from their primary accounts. It's grown to be a bit more than that with some improvements in March including a beefier attachment limit. Now, as it prepares take its Relay Premium program up a notch, there's word of new features that'll be coming along for the ride.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO