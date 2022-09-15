Read full article on original website
Related
Microsoft has launched a new CDN for businesses
Microsoft has announced it will introduce a new CDN service targeted at businesses, with video streaming enhancements taking centre stage. The news follows the acquisition of eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) company Peer5 in August 2021 and the subsequent integration of the firm's service into the Teams video conferencing platform.
healio.com
VIDEO: Experts discuss managing location in website search engine rankings
In this Healio Video Perspective, Cynthia A. Matossian, MD, FACS, and David Evans, PhD, MBA, discuss how physicians can enable website search engine rankings to reflect the specific area of a city they are located in. “When you do pay-per-click, you can select the zip code you want to appear...
technewstoday.com
7 Ways to Fix Your Network Settings Prevent Content From Loading Privately on iPhone
With iOS 15, Apple enhanced its privacy protection that hides IP addresses limiting senders from identifying your location information. However, with these security features enabled, many Apple users are experiencing issues with their Mail app. They have reported problems loading the mail content and were notified with a message “Unable...
Privacy fans using Firefox Relay may soon be able to farm phone numbers
Firefox Relay began as a way for people to set up modest email farms to field and forward signups, logins, and spam to or away from their primary accounts. It's grown to be a bit more than that with some improvements in March including a beefier attachment limit. Now, as it prepares take its Relay Premium program up a notch, there's word of new features that'll be coming along for the ride.
