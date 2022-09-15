Read full article on original website
Know your electricity consumption in real time for free, without buying anything
Steps to know the electricity consumption in real time. you can know the electrical consumtion that you have in your home through the application or website of the company with which you have contracted the service. It is something that is available to customers and it is also simple. However, this usually takes 2-3 days to be reflected, so you cannot always know how much you are spending. For this you can see the electricity consumption in real time.
Automakers tackle patent hurdle in quest for in-car tech
STOCKHOLM/BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Over a dozen automakers including Toyota (7203.T) and Nissan (7201.T), have signed up with a platform for patent licences from 51 tech companies, aiming to simplify access to wireless technology and avoid costly legal battles.
Tencent Music Makes Quiet Start in Hong Kong Stock Trading
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
What crisis? High-stakes crypto lending looks here to stay
LONDON/WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - On May 11, Scott Odell, an analyst at British crypto lender Blockchain.com, instant messaged Edward Zhao of Three Arrows Capital asking that the Singapore hedge fund repay at least part of a $270 million loan.
