Portland, OR

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

BYU Football: 3 reasons Cougars will beat No. 25 Oregon in Week 3

The BYU football team, fresh off an upset win over future conference foe Baylor, turns its attention to another ranked opponent, the No. 25 Oregon Ducks for a Week 3 matchup. How many college football teams have lost by 46 points one week only to win by 56 points the following week? It’s tough to say, but you can count Oregon among the teams who have completed such an emphatic comeback.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon dominates start to finish against No 12 BYU

The Oregon Ducks came out on fire against No. 12 BYU and dominated the visiting Cougars from start to finish and won the football game 41-20. What went well to allow the Oregon Ducks to do this? Was this the best game Bo Nix has played in college? How Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are starting to form an identity with the Ducks. What's the latest on injuries for the Ducks? Oregon at Washington State just got really interesting next weekend in Pullman.
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With top-25 showdown on deck, Autzen Stadium’s heart needs to be on full display

All offseason, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning spoke about wanting his defensive players to wreak havoc. The coaching staff has talked endlessly about “havoc plays” that muddy up a line of scrimmage and make it impossible for the opposing team to operate as planned. Can a stadium wreak havoc? If the stadium in question is Autzen in Eugene, then the answer is most definitely yes. Over the past decade and a half, Autzen has garnered a reputation as one of the toughest places to play in the nation. It is relatively small compared to that of The Big House, or The...
EUGENE, OR

