The Oregon Ducks came out on fire against No. 12 BYU and dominated the visiting Cougars from start to finish and won the football game 41-20. What went well to allow the Oregon Ducks to do this? Was this the best game Bo Nix has played in college? How Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are starting to form an identity with the Ducks. What's the latest on injuries for the Ducks? Oregon at Washington State just got really interesting next weekend in Pullman.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO