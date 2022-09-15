ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owsley County, KY

Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her

By bluegrasslive
 2 days ago
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday.

Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County.

The initial investigation indicates a 2021 Polaris RZR operated by Tonya Peters, 47 years old of Ricetown, KY, exited the roadway on KY-2024 overturning, causing her to be ejected.

As a result of the collision, Tonya Peters was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Owsley County Coroner’s Office.

IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com

Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Officials said the shooting happened on Fairview Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, there was an argument...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Legal fight continues against mining company in eastern Ky.

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are continuing their searches for two missing Breathitt County women-- Vanessa Baker, 60, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff. Crews will be out Thursday and Friday, conducting searches along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Baker and Cundiff were last seen on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE POLICE RELEASE NAMES OF SUSPECT AND VICTIMS IN FRIDAY TRIPLE MURDER SHOOTING IN PAINTSVILLE

PAINTSVILLE TRIPLE MURDER SUSPECT: RONNIE R. PACK, 21, OF PAINTSVILLE, KY., WEARING A MEDICAL GOWN FOR HIS MUGSHOT ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, SHORTLY AFTER HE WAS RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE WAS BEING TREATED FOR INJURIES AFTER BEING SHOT BY A STATE TROOPER IN THE GREENTOWN AREA NEAR PAINSTVILLE, SHORTLY AFTER THE TRIPLE HOMICIDE HE COMMITTED IN PAINTSVILLE.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
