Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her

A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday.

Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County.

The initial investigation indicates a 2021 Polaris RZR operated by Tonya Peters, 47 years old of Ricetown, KY, exited the roadway on KY-2024 overturning, causing her to be ejected.

As a result of the collision, Tonya Peters was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Owsley County Coroner’s Office.