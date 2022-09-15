Read full article on original website
Related
A Waltons Thanksgiving Holiday Movie Gets November Premiere at The CW
In celebration of The Waltons‘ 50th anniversary, The CW announced on Wednesday that its original holiday movie A Waltons Thanksgiving will air Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c. The film serves as a follow-up to The Waltons’ Homecoming, which aired on The CW last November. Returning cast members include Bellamy Young (Olivia), Logan Shroyer (John-Boy), Marcelle LeBlanc (Mary Ellen), Rebecca Koon (Grandma) and Richard Thomas (as the film’s narrator), while Teddy Sears (The Flash) will take over the role of John Sr. from Ben Lawson. A Waltons Thanksgiving will reunite the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. Per the official logline, “the...
TV Fanatic
Dahmer Trailer: Evan Peters Headlines Grisly Netflix Thriller
Netflix has unveiled the first look and premiere date for its highly anticipated limited series Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series is headlined by Evan Peters (American Horror Story), in a role that reunites the star with Ryan Murphy. Netflix also revealed that the series will launch...
ETOnline.com
'9-1-1': Oliver Stark and the Cast Reveal Season 6 Secrets (Exclusive)
The 9-1-1 cast is gearing up for a blimp disaster when season 6 kicks off on Monday. Only ET was on the set of the action-packed season opener with series star Oliver Stark, who plays firefighter Buck, taking over the ET mic as a guest correspondent for the day. In...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Blue Bloods’: This Is the Only Way Amy Carlson Would Return as Linda Reagan
Blue Bloods has had its fair share of plot twists but none is still sticking in the craw of fans like Linda Reagan’s death. The character, played by Amy Carlson in the CBS police drama, would die. It happened after Season 7 on the show and would leave Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as a single parent. She died in a helicopter accident that took place somewhere before Season 8 would start up on the network/
Cinema Blend
How New Amsterdam Has Already Dropped Clues About Helen's Decision And Sharpwin Heartache, According To The Executive Producers
New Amsterdam will soon return to NBC for its fifth and final season, but the lineup is going to look very different due to the absence of Helen Sharpe. Actress Freema Agyeman has left the series following the heartbreaking end of Season 4, which presumably means the end of Max and Helen’s relationship. Executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton spoke with CinemaBlend about clues that fans may have missed about Helen’s decision, as well as the heartache on the way when it comes to Sharpwin.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Speculation: New Theory Has Li Shin as Abigail’s Killer
A new 'Days of Our Lives' theory has many fans believing that Li Shin is responsible for Abigail's death.
Chicago P.D. Star Confirms Shocking Exit Is Coming In Season 10
Chicago P.D. will say goodbye to a major character in Season 10, and the star has confirmed the news in a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Real Reason Tyler Christopher Left Days Of Our Lives
Fans of daytime television know Tyler Christopher very well. The soap opera vet has played major parts in two beloved sudsers, "General Hospital” and "Days of Our Lives." Christopher started out with the role of Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital” in 1996, a role that earned him his first Daytime Emmy nomination (via Soaps). The actor left the role in 1999, but reprised his character in 2003 before exiting again in 2011.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Heartbroken as Sally Moves on With Nick
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers indicate Adam Newman will be in for a shock when he catches Sally Spectra with Nick Newman.
How ‘NCIS’ Writers Made Sure Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Sounded Authentic in Every Episode
Mark Harmon's 'NCIS' character, Gibbs, is a man of few words.
Days Of Our Lives' Cady McClain Previews Jennifer's Latest Descent Into Addiction
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been watching Jennifer Horton's story unfold for decades. The character was first introduced as a child in 1976 and later left Salem before returning as a troubled teenager in 1985 with actress Melissa Reeves in the role, per Soaps in Depth. Through the years, Jennifer's life has been filled with so many ups and downs. She's had to endure losing her husband, Jack Deveraux, several times, the deaths of her parents and grandparents, and Jennifer Horton even ended up in a one-year coma.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character Will Return: ‘You Asked, We Listened’
With Ellen Pompeo taking on a reduced role, Grey’s Anatomy is turning to some of its old-school characters to fill the void for season 19. So say hello, again, to Kate Walsh’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. Grey’s Anatomy brought back Addison for a three-episode arc last season. And she’s back again this year, Variety reported Wednesday. Her first episode back should be sometime in late October. Grey’s Anatomy kicks off its 19th season on Oct. 6 on ABC. Walsh also confirmed the news on her Instagram page.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
Peacock Premium Is Now $1.99 A Month, And You Can Lock In A Year Of Streaming If You Act Immediately
Peacock unveiled an awesome new discount that'll give subscribers access for less than two bucks a month, but it won't be around for long.
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder
A federal jury convicted James “Tim” Norman, former star of the reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s”, of arranging the shooting death of his nephew in 2016.Sept. 17, 2022.
tvinsider.com
‘New Amsterdam’ Boss on Max Without Helen, ‘Unexpected Romance’ & More in Season 5
The hospital drama’s Season 4 finale was a rough one: Medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) was left at the altar; psychiatrist Iggy Frome’s (Tyler Labine) husband asked him to leave their brownstone; and ER doc Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) split from her girlfriend. “We blew up everyone’s...
bravotv.com
RHOC Alum Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Keough Is Engaged and We Have the Details
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough is about to welcome a new daughter-in-law to the family. On September 14, Jeana’s son Shane Keough announced on Instagram his engagement to a registered nurse named Francheska, also sharing plenty of stunning proposal photos. “Best birthday present ever! I...
Comments / 0