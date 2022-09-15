ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, KY

Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 2 days ago
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Whitley County 911 was notified of a physical altercation involving Martin A. Canada, 48 years old, of Williamsburg and Kyle W Chadwell, 31years old of Williamsburg.

During the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Canada shot Mr. Chadwell while they were in a physical altercation. Mr. Chadwell was taken by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Chadwell was pronounced deceased by the Whitley County Coroner. Mr. Chadwell has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Post 11 London is actively looking for Mr. Canada, he is entered into NCIC and has a warrant for his arrest for Murder. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Martin A. Canada, please contact Post 11 London at 606-878-6622 or Contact 911.

The investigation is continuing by Post 11, Detective Arron Peace. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Whitley County Sherriff’s Office, Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County EMS, and Whitley County Coroner.

