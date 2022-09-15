ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson runs past NAIA's St. Andrews 56-6

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams and Aaron Malone both scored two of Davidson's six rushing touchdowns and the Wildcats breezed to a 56-6 victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday. Williams opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run and added a 1-yard TD plunge as Davidson (2-1)...
DAVIDSON, NC

