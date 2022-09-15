Read full article on original website
Town of Hempstead shuts down convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars
An East Meadow convenience store accused of selling drug-laced candy bars was shut down by the Town of Hempstead Thursday.
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
18-Year-Old Displays BB Gun After Driver Refuses To Give Ride In Uniondale, Police Say
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after police said he displayed a BB gun to a driver who refused to give him a ride on Long Island. Jahmire Roy, of Hempstead, was arrested following an incident that happened in Uniondale at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.
Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Stole Item From Garage Of Plainview Home
Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly entered the garage of a home and made off with an electric Segway scooter worth $900. The burglary took place in Plainview around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 on Lillian Lane. According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men...
NewsLI
Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence
Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence — The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on...
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
Man Strikes Police Vehicle, Injuring Officers In Hempstead, Police Say
A 26-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he struck a police vehicle and injured officers while fleeing a traffic stop. Keshav Mahadeo was arrested for an incident that happened at about 3:20 a.m. in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers...
Suspect From Hempstead Nabbed After Robbery Outside Uniondale 7-Eleven
A suspect has been charged after a broad-daylight robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Uniondale. A 22-year-old man was making a delivery to the 7-Eleven located at 333 Oak St., when the suspect entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and backpack, Nassau County Police said.
Franklin Lakes Home Burglarized, Range Rover Stolen In Statewide Teen Crime Spree
Another beneficiary of New Jersey’s bail reform law broke into a million-dollar Franklin Lakes home and drove off in the owner’s car during a months-long crime spree from one end of the state to the other, authorities charged. Records show Tamir Pitts, 18, has been arrested numerous times...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Hempstead police: Man struck and injured officers during traffic stop
Hempstead police say 26-year-old Kesahv Mahadeo was parked in his car when officers approached him.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Expressway Crash In Islandia
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in Islandia. A man was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road, Suffolk County Police said.
Haverstrawd Woman Charged After Fraud Investigation
A Hudson Valley woman is facing fraud charges following an investigation by New York State Police. Rockland County resident Shawn Pezzementi, age 48, of Haverstraw, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 13, on one count of offering a false instrument for filing, a felony. Investigators said Pezzementi submitted a fraudulent document to...
longisland.com
Teenager Strikes Guide-Rail and Overpass then Ejected from Vehicle and Dies
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, a little before 4:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound in the area of exit 40 in the town of Islip, Suffolk County. A 19 years-old from Commack, NY, was driving a 2022 Hyundai...
nypressnews.com
NYPD: 4 shot in Elmhurst, Queens
NEW YORK — Four people were shot Sunday in Queens, according to the NYPD. It reportedly happened by 40th Road and 95th Street in Elmhurst. Police did not immediately say how badly any of the victims were hurt. The investigation is ongoing, police said. The CBS New York team...
Register Citizen
Road rage likely not factor in deadly I-95 shooting in Norwalk area, police say
As the two survivors of a deadly drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 recover, state police are trying to find out what led to the explosive gunfire this week that left a car with wounded passengers on a Darien road and a highway littered with nearly a dozen shell casings. Earl...
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Garden City crash
A motorcyclist is dead following an auto accident in Garden City.
Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
