ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZvJX_0hxBEmhs00

Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly.

The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”

Beginning Friday (Sept. 16), exclusive content will begin rolling out in celebration. The album’s 25th anniversary will see Butterfly reissued with eight new bonus tracks from the Butterfly sessions. The music videos for tracks “Honey” and “The Roof” will be re-released in 4K, along with a documentary on the making of the classic “Honey” video. Live performances from the album’s original release will accompany the other content, as well as special vinyl and cassette tape releases, album-themed merch, and more.

In June, the star was among the 2022 class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In her acceptance speech at the ceremony, she said “I constantly have to remind people I’m a songwriter.”

Her sixth album, Butterfly, is a testament to that hard-earned award. From the instant success of “Honey” to the title track, the biggest hits on the record were written by the singer, and those tunes most personal to her, really shine on the album.

Heavy with emotional ballads and full of deeply soulful stylings, Carey found freedom in Butterfly as it was her first album at the end of a controlling marriage and tumultuous working relationship. She was able to take back control over her own musical direction to create her 1997 classic and here we are 25 years later.

Spread your wings and prepare to fly and celebrate with the official “Butterfly” music video.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
The FADER

Mariah Carey has found her shelved ’90s alt-rock album and wants to release it

Mariah Carey has managed to track down an original version of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the unreleased alt-rock album she recorded in 1995 as Chick, and she’s making an effort to finally let the world hear it. The singer discussed the album in a new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, as Pitchfork points out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Music Video#Reissue#Butterflies
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Essence

Mommy Moments: 13 Sweet Photos Of Birthday Girl Jennifer Hudson And Son David Jr.

While being an EGOT winner is pretty epic (and rare), there's no greater prize for JHud than being a mother to her "munch." As Jennifer Hudson marks her 41st birthday, she’s got quite a bit to celebrate. Her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, debuted on her special day. She’s now an official member of the very small group of EGOT winners. And despite not winning American Idol in 2004, she’s had a lasting, successful career that even many of the show’s winners haven’t been lucky enough to make happen. Not to mention, the girl can still sing any song you throw her way in an unbelievable way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy