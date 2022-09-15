Official Trailer for Whitney Houston Biopic Revealed

A first look at the long-awaited Whitney Houston biographical drama is finally here.

Thursday (Sept. 15), the official trailer for I Wanna Dance With Somebody was released, revealing a stunning portrayal of the trailblazing singer.

Up-and-coming British actress, Naomi Ackie, stars as the vivacious Houston, alongside Stanley Tucci as music mogul Clive Davis, and Ashton Sanders as Houston’s husband and fellow-artist Bobby Brown. Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie will star as the singer’s parents John and Cissy Houston.

Houston’s three-decades-long career—from humble beginnings to superstardom —plays through the 2-minute trailer. See how many iconic Whitney moments you can catch in the video below.

In an interview with NME, the film’s lead talks about auditioning for the role of the famed singer.

“I remember being told about the audition, around the time we were shooting [The Score],” the actress explained. “I remember being in a trailer with Will [Poulter] and saying ‘That is insane! There is no way that’s going to happen. I’m not even sure if I should try.’ And then lo and behold it happened.

“I had quite intense stage fright singing in front of people. It always made me nervous to do it when I’m not on a stage where I can’t see anyone,” Ackie continued, speaking on her musical role in The Score. “So having to sing a lot in front of the guys half-prepared me for the stuff that I have to do in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. It was a good step towards that.”

Scheduled for a Dec. 21 arrival, I Wanna Dance with Somebody is “a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston” and “a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice” reads the film’s official synopsis.

“From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?”

The film was directed by Kasi Lemmons with writing credits to Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Anthony McCarten. The aforementioned Clive Davis worked as a producer on the film.

(Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)