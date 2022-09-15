ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Danielle Ponder is Loving The Gift

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXQsX_0hxBDtbW00

Belief can be a funny thing. It can misguide if one puts faith in the wrong idea. But it can also buoy and, like a rising ride, raise all boats. For the big-voiced singer Danielle Ponder, belief has been crucial to her now-burgeoning career. At first, Ponder, who boasts one of the best voices on Earth, didn’t believe that was the case. She looked to others in her family whom she thought had more talent. For Ponder, singing and songwriting at first was more of a lark, something fun to dabble in, to pass the time. But soon people began to recognize and realize her gifts. She earned praise. Audiences cheered her. And Ponder’s confidence grew. She started to believe.

Now, that belief becomes stronger every day as more people share their joy for the artist’s singular performances. There are billboards in New York and Tokyo. There are shows with some 15,000 attendees. There is acclaim from industry insiders. All of this has brought Ponder, who worked as a lawyer (a public defender) for years, to believe in herself. Now, in a way, the public is defending her talent with every ticket purchase, every song stream. And Ponder’s new album, Some of Us Are Brave, is set to drop on Friday (September 16), offering one more reason to keep the faith when it comes to her career.

“You know, I really didn’t want to be a songwriter or a singer,” Ponder tells American Songwriter. “I literally was just having fun and making up songs.”

She played with and sang in her family band. It was fun, something to do. But then when she started seriously listening to blues singers like Koko Taylor, Big Mama Thorton, and Susan Tedeschi, she got more invested. She wanted to know how they achieved what they did with their voice, the strength of it. So, she just practiced in her room, singing. Even in college, though, Ponder still thought of singing as just an enjoyable activity. It wasn’t until much later after she left law school that she fell for it head over heels. Her need to be expressive guided her and she made the choice a few years before turning 40 years old that singing was her life’s purpose.

“It took me a while to have that confidence,” she says. “Even that didn’t come until my early 30s. It was from people in the community who were always saying, ‘Oh my gosh! We love your voice.’ More people started coming out to shows.”

Ponder began to sell out shows in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and, later, overseas in Germany and Poland. The audience buttressed her, and made her think, ‘Woah, maybe this is more than just a side hustle.’ Ponder loved it. Thankfully others did too. She’d come a long way from noodling around as a kid with the piano and alter as a teenager with her acoustic guitar. In between, though, she got her law degree. It wasn’t easy, of course, she worked and studied hard, long hours. She went to law school to study criminal justice reform, spurred on after her brother went to jail for too long of a sentence (as is often the case for Black men). But while in school, Ponder began tinkering around with a laptop and the GarageBand recording program.

“I was still doing music but also doing this grueling process of law school,” she says. “My work ethic has helped me get where I am.”

For eight years, Ponder practiced law. She’s also worked as a diversity equity inclusion officer. In Rochester, where she grew up, she learned a lot. She says she grew up in the “’hood” and didn’t have much. Though, she jokes, her mother would not like her saying that. (“Tell me what you didn’t have!” she says, impersonating her mom, lovingly.) From these beginnings, Ponder says, she learned “resourcefulness.” You make do with what you have. You learn to stretch money, and how to think outside the box. In fact, she takes this lesson a step further, saying this is the plight and the gift Black people know well.

“Most of the creativity you see in Black culture,” she says, “comes from the fact that we need to be resourceful to make things happen. We need to think outside the box and create things that folks wouldn’t even think was possible.”

Of course, she’s right. It’s that type of ingenuity that has kept Black Americans alive and responsible for inventing art forms like the blues, rock and roll, jazz, and hip-hop, among other areas of culture. Rochester also showed her support and appreciation. As she began singing more, people came out and bought tickets, and encouraged her to keep going. Those efforts helped Ponder dig in and write her new album, one she’s been trying to complete for years. She couldn’t get a handle on it. She had so many things she wanted to pour into the production, and many of the people she worked with kept telling her to choose a direction. Eventually, she retreated home and began writing songs, recording demos on a small keyboard.

“I learned a lot,” Ponder says. “I learned how to produce my own songs.”

She began working closely with another keyboard player, a friend, and together they found the foundation for what would become the album. Neither were formal producers but they figured it out step by step, note by note, song by song. Eventually, they had a number of demos and when people called asking for music, she was able to send what she had. She was self-conscious but again garnered great feedback. She got a label. She polished the songs. Now, she’s ready for her proverbial close-up. Standouts on the new record include “Only the Lonely,” “Someone Like You,” “Poor Man’s Pain” and the titular track.

“It’s a song dedicated to Black women,” Ponder says of the title song. “A song about courage and bravery, which I think this period in my life is requiring that of me. Bravery to leave my job, bravery to enter into the music industry at 40 years old. I’m very different from most new artists that you will talk to. ‘Some of Us Are Brave’ is a song I’m most proud of.”

With each passing day, Ponder seems to gain more and more traction. She’s performed on Seth Meyers’ late-night show, she’s touring with Marcus Mumford and still more is on the horizon. She says she’s “living a dream,” living the moments she once prayed for. She’s on dozens of popular playlists. Now, she’s focusing on staying physically and mentally healthy so she can do more in the future. She acknowledges now that “this is my purpose.” She wants to continue her trajectory and, well, be influential, play in front of as many people, and “be heard.” Everything that’s come before has been crucial to where she is now. It’s all part of her story.

“What I love most about music is how it connects us,” says Ponder. “We can be in a room with people we won’t know who they voted for, don’t know their gender or sexual orientation, and we can all be singing the same thing with smiles on our faces. Music has an incredible way of softening the heart and opening us up to possibilities and I think we need so much healing and so much connection. I’m honored to be a musician on Earth. It’s such a fucking gift!”

Photo via Sacks Co.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Daily Discovery: The Womack Sisters Express Themselves on “Daily”

The Los Angeles-based trio The Womack Sisters are classic. Already. It doesn’t matter that they’re contemporary, making music and releasing it now. They have that timeless feel. One reason for that is the combination of their indelible voices and the power-packed harmonies they create with them. Another part of that is their look, which harkens back to the beloved doo-wop girl groups of the ’60s. Truly, the members—Zeimani, BG, and Kucha—are not hard on the eyes.
MUSIC
Doc Lawrence

Elvis at Rest

Elvis at Fox Theatre in AtlantaFox Theatre Archives. Elvis with The JordanairesHugh Jarrett Collections. "Elvis at Three," by Rev. Howard FinsterAtlanta High Museum of Art. Sitting on a porch in rural Pennville, Georgia during a frightening summer thunderstorm, Reverend Howard Finster spoke about Elvis Presley. The visionary preacher and world-renowned folk artist who often spoke in parables said that while Elvis was dead “his soul is not at rest. His mission on earth wasn’t completed.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Koko Taylor
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Susan Tedeschi
Person
Marcus Mumford
NME

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ review: dissecting pop’s most-beloved ballad

We’ve all got a ‘Hallelujah’ story. For this writer, Leonard Cohen’s most famous song represents the fragile beauty of musical bonding. An ex-fiancee first played me Jeff Buckley’s version on one of many long nights sitting up digging through our old CDs to sing along to, and it seemed to me to encapsulate the quasi-religious power of the secret chords we’d share with each other, the intrinsic marriage of music, trust, love and unspoken connection. When we broke up, I couldn’t listen to it for years. And so sitting through Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine’s moving exploration of the man and the song, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, was something of a trial.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dies at 51

R&B singer and songwriter Jesse Powell, known for his 1999 hit song “You,” died at his home in Los Angeles on Sept. 13 at the age of 51, according to his sister, singer Tamara Powell. No cause of death was revealed. “It is with a heavy heart that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More

Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly. The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Industry#Creativity#Music Producers
NME

What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
MUSIC
The FADER

How John Rossiter improvised with the world to make Young Jesus’ Shepherd Head

The title track on Young Jesus’s new album, Shepherd Head, ends with a half-minute of a wheezing Irish flute in a call-and-response with a howling dog. Which in itself is nothing too strange for Young Jesus. Once described by bandleader John Rossiter as a “philosophy jam band,” the project has always been hyper-literary and experimental — even self-consciously so. Their 2018 LP, The Whole Thing Is Just There, was a post-rock jazz-fusion mini-epic inspired in part by mushrooms and trees that featured a song called “Saganism vs. Buddhism” and a 20-minute improvisation at its end. Their last album, Welcome to Conceptual Beach, had Rossiter detailing his “internal landscape” and picking apart his own philosophies over sympathetic art rock (“Every record needs a thesis, needs a crisis, or campaign / All my feelings need a reason, need a righteousness or blame / What if living wasn't of the mind?).
MUSIC
The Independent

Marcus Mumford review: Frontman confronts his abuse on a solo debut that feels (necessarily) heavy

“How should we proceed / Without things getting too heavy?” asks Marcus Mumford on his first solo album. It’s a reasonable question to ask of both himself and his listeners, because the 10 raw songs on this self-titled record find the singer processing the sexual abuse he experienced as a child. He was apparently so concerned about triggering other victims that he sent all the lyrics to a trauma specialist to ensure he’d “reflected reality”.This doesn’t mean he pulls any punches. The self-described former “fat kid from London”, who started out playing drums for Laura Marling and formed his...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Neil Diamond Personally Curates New Christmas Compilation

For more than 30 years, Neil Diamond has released his own renditions of holiday classics. Now, the “Cracklin’ Rosie” singer is releasing a curated collection of his favorite holiday songs, featuring tracks pulled from his previous four holiday albums for A Neil Diamond Christmas, out Oct. 28.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

BLEU and Nicki Minaj Team Up for the Heartsick Single ‘Love In The Way’

Singer-rapper BLEU, formerly Yung Bleu, has enlisted rhyming assistance from all-star Nicki Minaj. Dropping today (Sept. 16), their collaborative single “Love In The Way” has a dance-inducing groove and features a sample of the song “Whole” by Sam Thompkins. A hypnotizing beat paired with BLEU’s soothing vocals, “Love In The Way” is a heartsick track about the struggle to move on from a love long since lost. It hurts to love again and it’s all because of you, sings the 28-year-old Alabama artist.
THEATER & DANCE
Salon

What Tom Petty's "Straight Into Darkness" teaches us about uncertainty

The chorus of a song is generally its most instructive part because it repeats, but Tom Petty often prefers to put his lessons in the bridge or final verse. And he was not fond of handing out advice anyway: "I'm certainly not trying to preach or tell anyone what's right or wrong. I see myself as an observer, a reporter. I try to use what's happened to me or people in my immediate vicinity—and the better I get at expressing that and getting it across, the more meaningful the tunes are to people." Indeed, the chorus of "Straight Into Darkness" at first appears to be mostly reportage.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Take It to the Cartoon Tropics With ‘Me Duele’ Video

Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) On their new tropical-pop earworm “Me Duele,” Bomba Estéreo and Spanish legend Manu Chao reflect on the post-heartbreak pain that lingers, sometimes for far too long, but once it’s gone… it’s gone. The song’s colorful, light-hearted video captures lead singer Li Saumet in braids and a flower crown as she sings from behind cartoon leaves and trees, while Chau joins in on the fun holding a vase of flowers. The song effortlessly marries the sounds of Bomba with those of the “Me Gustas Tú” star. “We...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rodney Crowell Revisits the Stories Behind His Songs in Lyric Book ‘Word For Word’

While living in Hermosa Beach, California in 1976, Rodney Crowell found himself on the wrong side of the law when the police arrived at his door one day and took him to jail. Temporary incarceration was the penalty for neglecting to pay a number of fines for ignoring the area lease laws for his dog Banjo, leaving the singer sitting in a cell alone, without a pen or paper. It was there where Crowell began “writing” the words for his 1978 hit “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.”
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy