ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lorde’s Younger Sister, Indy Yelich, Debuts Her Sound with ‘Threads’

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bLwy_0hxBD0aA00

New Zealand native Indy Yelich is keeping music in the family. The younger sister of dream pop sensation Lorde, 23-year-old Yelich has been teasing her own music since late August.

Today (Sept. 15), she finally debuted her dreamy synth-pop sound with the slow-burning bedroom ballad, “Threads.”

“‘Threads’ is about the fear of letting a relationship consume me,” Indy explained in a statement. She cited a range of artists from Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, and Tears For Fears as her inspiration. Writers like Ocean Vuong, Frank O’Hara, and Alex Dimitrov provided an influence on the lyrics, as well.

“I wrote this song when I was going through a very on-off relationship for years,” she continued. “When I think of this song I think of a passionate argument, miscommunication, the excitement of New York City night life. A toxic, messy love affair. Flashbacks of the moments shared together vs. being out surrounded by friends, always caught in between. This song is so special to me as it depicts what being in love at 23 feels like; chaotic, hopeful, passionate.”

In the past, the budding singer has released a series of poetry books but revealed on her Instagram that she’s been working away at music for years now.

“I’m finally ready to share this part of me with you,” she wrote in a post.

“I remember going to the studio with a poem and the lovely @lizzyland helped me form it into this song,” she continued. “I knew right after we made it that this was the first thing that had to come out.

“I hope you love it as much as I have loved living with it this past year,” she added, hinting that this won’t be the last we hear from her. Check out the up-and-comer’s debut with “Threads,” below.

Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More

Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly. The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Grimes Teases New Music … and Elf Ears?

Synth-pop artist Grimes took to Twitter to reveal two possibilities: new music and elf ears. The “Genesis” singer revealed the completion of her latest project on social media. “Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I,” she wrote, sharing details about the final track’s completion. “Perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Frank O'hara
Person
Ocean Vuong
American Songwriter

From Neil Young to Janis Joplin: 8 of the Best Singers With Unusual Voices

When we think of great vocalists, often the names of golden-voiced balladeers or lulling crooners come to mind—the likes of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Frank Sinatra, or Aretha Franklin. But, as it happens, a number of the voices that have been cemented into public consciousness are not so conventional but are so distinctive that we can’t help but be pulled in when they release a wailing note or two.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut

Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Harry Styles Wrote for Other Artists

Harry Styles took his first crack at writing for his group One Direction by contributing three songs to the group’s 2011 debut Up All Night—”Taken,” “Everything About You,” and “Same Mistakes”—and remained a songwriting fixture, along with his fellow 1D members, writing on their next four albums. By the time One Direction was releasing its third album Midnight Memories, Styles had co-written “Right Now” with Ryan Tedder, “Happily” with Savan Kotecha and Carl Falk, and “Something Great” while Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol and Jacknife Lee, along with No. 1 hit ballad “Story of My Life.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Danielle Ponder is Loving The Gift

Belief can be a funny thing. It can misguide if one puts faith in the wrong idea. But it can also buoy and, like a rising ride, raise all boats. For the big-voiced singer Danielle Ponder, belief has been crucial to her now-burgeoning career. At first, Ponder, who boasts one of the best voices on Earth, didn’t believe that was the case. She looked to others in her family whom she thought had more talent. For Ponder, singing and songwriting at first was more of a lark, something fun to dabble in, to pass the time. But soon people began to recognize and realize her gifts. She earned praise. Audiences cheered her. And Ponder’s confidence grew. She started to believe.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Threads#Poetry#Tears For Fears
American Songwriter

Rodney Crowell Revisits the Stories Behind His Songs in Lyric Book ‘Word For Word’

While living in Hermosa Beach, California in 1976, Rodney Crowell found himself on the wrong side of the law when the police arrived at his door one day and took him to jail. Temporary incarceration was the penalty for neglecting to pay a number of fines for ignoring the area lease laws for his dog Banjo, leaving the singer sitting in a cell alone, without a pen or paper. It was there where Crowell began “writing” the words for his 1978 hit “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.”
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
American Songwriter

Mariah Carey Discusses New Music and Hints at a Biopic

From what Mariah Carey has recently dished, we could be seeing more and more of the pop star in the near future. In a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast series, the R&B icon spilled all the details about what she’s been working on as of late. Highlights being the anniversary of her 1997 album, Butterfly, her lost alt-rock album, a potential biographical series, and more new music in the work. The “Fantasy” singer has been juggling many projects that may or may not come to light soon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Chayce Beckham is ‘Doin It Right’ After ‘American Idol’ Win—“It’s Been a Whirlwind”

Country artists have long cornered the market on holding a mirror up to the world and letting us get a long hard look at ourselves. Few genres express the hard-earned truths and plights of the everyman quite in the same way. Though, while doing so, they also become our confidant, our solace in those struggles—giving us a sonic hand to hold with the promise that we’re all kind of going through the same stuff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lady Gaga Forced to Cancel Final Show of Stadium Tour Midway Through Due to Storm

Six songs remained in Lady Gaga’s set when she was forced to abandon the final gig of her Chromatica Ball Stadium Tour midway through. On Saturday night (Sept. 17), a storm kept the superstar from finishing her show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger,” she addressed her audience over a flurry of cheers, boos, and chants for “Gaga.” “So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show,” she said as she departed, tearfully telling fans: “Please go home.”
MIAMI, FL
American Songwriter

For Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Music is a Time Machine

Talent is one thing, luck is another. Making it in any field requires both. Ben Gibbard, frontman and principal songwriter for the Northwest-born indie rock band Death Cab for Cutie, knows this well. And it’s more apparent to the Grammy-nominated artist with each passing day, he says. Gibbard’s popular band has earned significant recognition since its formation in the mid-to-late-1990s and now, as time has passed, the group is experiencing several significant anniversaries. But with each milestone, Gibbard knows that he was often in the right place at the right time as an artist. Combine that with excellent songwriting, skillful musicianship, lovely singing and one has a lasting recipe. The band has once again showcased that winning amalgam on its latest album, Asphalt Meadows, which is set to drop on Friday (September 16). It’s a record born of reflection and buoyed by some new songwriting methods. And now that it’s out in the world, it hits at the right moment.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Remembering Folk Figure Art Rosenbaum

An influential figure in the preservation of American folk and traditional music, artist, musician, and scholar Art Rosenbaum passed away earlier this month (Sept. 4) at the age of 83. For over 50 years, Rosenbaum traveled around the United States recording blues music, fiddle tunes, and a wide range of...
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Live EP of Reimagined Tracks from Father John Misty

The latest installment of the Spotify exclusive series, Live at Electric Lady, features Father John Misty reimagining Father John Misty. At the legendary New York studio, in partnership with the music streaming service, the indie folk enigma released a live EP, on which some of his latest releases get an Electric Lady polish.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

BLEU and Nicki Minaj Team Up for the Heartsick Single ‘Love In The Way’

Singer-rapper BLEU, formerly Yung Bleu, has enlisted rhyming assistance from all-star Nicki Minaj. Dropping today (Sept. 16), their collaborative single “Love In The Way” has a dance-inducing groove and features a sample of the song “Whole” by Sam Thompkins. A hypnotizing beat paired with BLEU’s soothing vocals, “Love In The Way” is a heartsick track about the struggle to move on from a love long since lost. It hurts to love again and it’s all because of you, sings the 28-year-old Alabama artist.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy