Lorde’s Younger Sister, Indy Yelich, Debuts Her Sound with ‘Threads’

New Zealand native Indy Yelich is keeping music in the family. The younger sister of dream pop sensation Lorde, 23-year-old Yelich has been teasing her own music since late August.

Today (Sept. 15), she finally debuted her dreamy synth-pop sound with the slow-burning bedroom ballad, “Threads.”

“‘Threads’ is about the fear of letting a relationship consume me,” Indy explained in a statement. She cited a range of artists from Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, and Tears For Fears as her inspiration. Writers like Ocean Vuong, Frank O’Hara, and Alex Dimitrov provided an influence on the lyrics, as well.

“I wrote this song when I was going through a very on-off relationship for years,” she continued. “When I think of this song I think of a passionate argument, miscommunication, the excitement of New York City night life. A toxic, messy love affair. Flashbacks of the moments shared together vs. being out surrounded by friends, always caught in between. This song is so special to me as it depicts what being in love at 23 feels like; chaotic, hopeful, passionate.”

In the past, the budding singer has released a series of poetry books but revealed on her Instagram that she’s been working away at music for years now.

“I’m finally ready to share this part of me with you,” she wrote in a post.

“I remember going to the studio with a poem and the lovely @lizzyland helped me form it into this song,” she continued. “I knew right after we made it that this was the first thing that had to come out.

“I hope you love it as much as I have loved living with it this past year,” she added, hinting that this won’t be the last we hear from her. Check out the up-and-comer’s debut with “Threads,” below.

