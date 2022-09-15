ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
MUSIC
UPI News

Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Pitchfork

Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022

Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Metro Boomin Announces New Album ‘Heroes & Villains’ And Its Release Date

Metro Boomin has been teasing the release of new music for a while now. Today, he has announced his next album titled Heroes & Villains. The super producer has also shared the release date for the album. Heroes & Villains will be available November 4th via Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records — watch the video trailer below.
MUSIC
NME

GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”

GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Ab Soul#Tde
Rolling Stone

Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’

Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
MUSIC
NME

NCT 127 drop cyberpunk music video for new single ‘2 Baddies’

NCT 127 have released the music video for their long-awaited comeback single ‘2 Baddies’. The new song’s accompanying visual dropped on September 15 at 6pm KST, ahead of the ‘2 Baddies’ album release on September 16 at 1pm KST. It features all members of NCT 127 performing the electronic hip-hop track in a cybernetic-like world.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP

Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch

One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
ENTERTAINMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

Ka$hdami Releases 13-Track Mixtape, "WORLD DAMINATION"

Ka$hdami, born David Wallace III, is a teenage rapper hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17-year-old continues to garner attention from the youth with his distinct talent and memorable bars. "Reparations!" and "Look N The Mirror!" two of his most popular records, still gain traction on TikTok, keeping him relevant to his target audience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hiphop-n-more.com

Kodak Black Shares 2 New Songs ‘Walk’ & ‘Spin’: Listen

It definitely feels like Kodak Black is prepping the release of a new project. The rapper has been quite active in releasing music and has been popping up at various events around the country. After unveiling the song ‘For No Reason‘ a couple of weeks ago, he is back with a twin release tonight, ‘Walk’ and ‘Spin’.
MUSIC
Variety

Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
MOVIES
Loudwire

Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Bassists of All Time

When it comes to hard rock and heavy metal, bass players are, almost by definition, typically the most unselfish components of any band. They may not experience the godlike rush enjoyed by singers as the focal point of most concert performances; nor the wild response elicited by guitar heroes with every blazing display of fretboard proficiency; nor even the adulation eaten up by drummers. Instead, a bassist's reward -- if you can call it that -- generally involves the thankless responsibility of holding all the music together while keeping his bandmates' egos in check by way of his own, less selfish example.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy