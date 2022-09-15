Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
hiphop-n-more.com
EST Gee Releases New Album ‘I Never Felt Nun’ Feat. Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Future & More: Stream
EST Gee has been one of the artists to look out for these past couple of years. Tonight, he has released his new album I Never Felt Nun which he initially announced a couple of weeks ago. The Louisville rapper took shots at unknown people while announcing it. “Y’all used...
Blackpink release new album, 'Shut Down' music video
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Born Pink and a music video for the single "Shut Down" on Friday. The "Shut Down" video shows the members of Blackpink show their style as they sing about shutting...
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
hiphop-n-more.com
Metro Boomin Announces New Album ‘Heroes & Villains’ And Its Release Date
Metro Boomin has been teasing the release of new music for a while now. Today, he has announced his next album titled Heroes & Villains. The super producer has also shared the release date for the album. Heroes & Villains will be available November 4th via Boominati Worldwide/Republic Records — watch the video trailer below.
Djam Karet share video for new song Arrival
US instrumental prog rockers Djam Karet have just released new album Island In The Red Night Sky
NME
GOT7’s JAY B teases forthcoming mini-album with a “highlight medley”
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has released a highlight medley for his forthcoming mini-album, ‘Be Yourself’. In a visual framed through the lens of a security camera on a music video set, the highlight reel sees JAY B perform snippets of the title track ‘go UP’ and the five other tracks from the forthcoming project. Each performance of the track is shot from a different part of the set.
hiphop-n-more.com
Symba Releases New Album ‘Results Take Time’ Feat. Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch & More: Stream
Symba’s name has been bubbling for a while now. The rapper released his debut album Don’t Run From R.A.P. back in 2020 and it gained a lot of respect and admiration from fans. That hype has been increasing steadily and this week, it truly feels like it’s culminating...
Tinashe and Snakehips Bring Back the Feeling on ‘Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight’
Tinashe and Snakehips have reunited for some lovelorn electro-pop longing on “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” The sweet-voiced singer and U.K. production duo first collaborated on 2015’s anti-club banger “All My Friends” featuring Chance the Rapper as well. On their latest, Tinashe coos delicate concerns to a wayward paramour: “Who’s gonna love you tonight? Who’s gonna catch your vibe? Tell you that you’ll be alright, show you what love looks like? Cause I know a guy.” Snakehips supply her with airy synths and dramatic piano punctuated by digital blips and strong bass. The pair will release their debut album...
NME
NCT 127 drop cyberpunk music video for new single ‘2 Baddies’
NCT 127 have released the music video for their long-awaited comeback single ‘2 Baddies’. The new song’s accompanying visual dropped on September 15 at 6pm KST, ahead of the ‘2 Baddies’ album release on September 16 at 1pm KST. It features all members of NCT 127 performing the electronic hip-hop track in a cybernetic-like world.
Bladee Announces New Album Spiderr, Shares Video for New Song “Drain Story”: Watch
Bladee is back with a new solo album, following last year’s The Fool. It’s called Spiderr and it’s out September 30 via Year 0001. The Swedish artist has shared one track, “Drain Story,” with the news, along with a video directed by his Drain Gang associate Ecco2k. Check it out with the rest of the Spiderr tracklist below.
NME
Father John Misty covers Stevie Wonder for new live EP
Father John Misty has covered Stevie Wonder‘s ‘I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)’ as part of a new live EP. ‘Live At Electric Lady’ was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, New York City back in May. Comprising six tracks, the special collection contains live versions of five songs from FJM’s latest album ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’.
BLACKPINK's New Album 'Born Pink' Hits No. 1 in U.S. on Day of Release
Their newest single, "Shut Down," also skyrocketed to number 1 in at least 48 countries on iTunes in less than 24 hours.
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
The Mars Volta keep the fans guessing on super slinky comeback album
Thought The Mars Volta had confounded you enough? Nope, here’s their pop album
hotnewhiphop.com
Ka$hdami Releases 13-Track Mixtape, "WORLD DAMINATION"
Ka$hdami, born David Wallace III, is a teenage rapper hailing from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 17-year-old continues to garner attention from the youth with his distinct talent and memorable bars. "Reparations!" and "Look N The Mirror!" two of his most popular records, still gain traction on TikTok, keeping him relevant to his target audience.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Shares 2 New Songs ‘Walk’ & ‘Spin’: Listen
It definitely feels like Kodak Black is prepping the release of a new project. The rapper has been quite active in releasing music and has been popping up at various events around the country. After unveiling the song ‘For No Reason‘ a couple of weeks ago, he is back with a twin release tonight, ‘Walk’ and ‘Spin’.
Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
