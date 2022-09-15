Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran RamenDinh LeeNew York City, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Related
18-Year-Old Displays BB Gun After Driver Refuses To Give Ride In Uniondale, Police Say
An 18-year-old man is facing a weapons charge after police said he displayed a BB gun to a driver who refused to give him a ride on Long Island. Jahmire Roy, of Hempstead, was arrested following an incident that happened in Uniondale at about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
Man Strikes Police Vehicle, Injuring Officers In Hempstead, Police Say
A 26-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he struck a police vehicle and injured officers while fleeing a traffic stop. Keshav Mahadeo was arrested for an incident that happened at about 3:20 a.m. in Hempstead on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers...
Hempstead police: Man struck and injured officers during traffic stop
Hempstead police say 26-year-old Kesahv Mahadeo was parked in his car when officers approached him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Brazen Queens Shooting
A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted in Queens Sunday has died, while three others remain hospitalized for their wounds, authorities say. Cops responding to a report of a quadruple shooting on 40th Road in Elmhurst around 1:30 p.m. found four men shot. It wasn't clear...
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
Police: Man arrested for robbing delivery truck driver in Uniondale
Nassau police say a Hempstead man was arrested for a robbery in Uniondale.
Police: Man fatally shot in Bay Shore church parking lot
Police say a man was fatally shot in a church parking lot in Bay Shore early Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
Suspect From Hempstead Nabbed After Robbery Outside Uniondale 7-Eleven
A suspect has been charged after a broad-daylight robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 in Uniondale. A 22-year-old man was making a delivery to the 7-Eleven located at 333 Oak St., when the suspect entered his delivery truck and removed his cell phone and backpack, Nassau County Police said.
police1.com
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officer's gun away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer's gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsLI
Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence
Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence — The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on...
Police Searching For Duo Who Allegedly Stole Item From Garage Of Plainview Home
Police on Long Island are searching for two men who allegedly entered the garage of a home and made off with an electric Segway scooter worth $900. The burglary took place in Plainview around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 on Lillian Lane. According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men...
Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot on Flatbush Avenue
Police say a man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
Boy, 16, arrested in Brooklyn shooting that injured 4
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a Brooklyn shooting back in July which injured four people, police said.
26-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash
A 26-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Garden City at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. Police said a man was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle east on Stewart Avenue at the...
NBC New York
14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police
Police on Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media. Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
Comments / 0