Freeport, NY

PIX11

4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Brazen Queens Shooting

A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted in Queens Sunday has died, while three others remain hospitalized for their wounds, authorities say. Cops responding to a report of a quadruple shooting on 40th Road in Elmhurst around 1:30 p.m. found four men shot. It wasn't clear...
QUEENS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsLI

Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence

Two Suspects Wanted in Connection with Burglary of Plainview Residence — The Second Squad reports the details of a Burglary that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 4:45 am in Plainview. According to detectives, two unknown male subjects entered the front garage of a residential home located on...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

26-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Garden City Crash

A 26-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened in Garden City at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said. Police said a man was riding a 2009 Honda CBR 600 motorcycle east on Stewart Avenue at the...
GARDEN CITY, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
PATERSON, NJ

