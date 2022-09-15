Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: September 16th, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Black and Blue Bowl and High Country Conference action highlighted week 4 of the high school football season!. Check out this week's episode of Sports Line Friday Night to see all of the highlights, scores, and our top plays of the week!. Article Topic...
High school varsity cheer program returns to Cheboygan
CHEBOYGAN – It’s been in the works for a while – and now it’s official. Cheboygan Area High School cheer is back. Just recently, the Cheboygan Area Schools board approved the return of the Chiefs’ high school varsity cheerleading program, which has gotten underway with practices at Cheboygan Middle School in recent weeks.
Local school hosting back to school event before kickoff
It's tonight before the home football game.
High school sports participation down 4% since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
The biggest uptick in numbers though goes to Unified and Adapted sports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
FRENCH LICK, In. (WAVE/Gray News) – A 10-year-old football player died unexpectedly Tuesday morning after falling ill in the days prior. Treven Ball played for a youth football team in Indiana. His family said he loved his friends, family and football. “It was just four days ago he was...
50th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl has title sponsor
For the first time in its 50-year history, the Kansas Shrine Bowl will have a title sponsor.
NBC San Diego
Vista High Cancels Friday's Varsity Football Game, Superintendent Releases Statement
Vista High School’s principal announced Thursday the cancellation of Friday's varsity football game and after-school activities as an investigation into an alleged incident in the football team’s locker room continues. In a statement to families, Principal David Jaffe said the decision to cancel the game was “a result...
Comments / 0