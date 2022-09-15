CHEBOYGAN – It’s been in the works for a while – and now it’s official. Cheboygan Area High School cheer is back. Just recently, the Cheboygan Area Schools board approved the return of the Chiefs’ high school varsity cheerleading program, which has gotten underway with practices at Cheboygan Middle School in recent weeks.

