ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Crypto Research#Ethereum 2 0#Gpu
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?

It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum

The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K

Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
COMPUTERS
u.today

$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Fortune

Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge

Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
ENVIRONMENT
CoinDesk

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
COMPUTERS
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains

Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy