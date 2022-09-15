Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Solana and Avalanche have the potential to surpass Ethereum one day.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge
Ethereum miners are finding it increasingly hard to make money after the Merge as too many of them are switching to alternative coins, crushing mining profitability. Earlier Thursday, Ethereum, which is the world’s second-largest blockchain network, switched its consensus algorithm to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work in order to boost efficiency and lower energy consumption. However, the software update – dubbed the Merge – also meant that miners were no longer needed to secure the network, and so rig operators moved their machines to other PoW blockchains.
Ethereum Merge: What is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ crypto event and why is it so controversial?
It is being billed as the biggest event in crypto’s history. On Tuesday, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency will begin a complete upheaval of its underlying technology, switching to a new system that will cut its electricity consumption by orders of magnitude. In doing so, the developers of Ethereum are taking the most radical action ever seen in the crypto space to address environmental concerns surrounding the technology that have arisen in recent years. Anticipation surrounding the transition, known as ‘the Merge’ has seen the price of Ethereum’s token ETH more than double over the last two months, outstripping its more...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
coinjournal.net
ETH price falls after the Merge: here’s where to buy Ethereum
The long-awaited Merge upgrade of the Ethereum Network was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday, September 15, 2022. The timing corresponded with earlier predictions by Ethereum developers depending on the Ethereum hashrate. The Merge upgrade creates a more energy-efficient blockchain network since Ethereum has since shifted from being...
cryptoslate.com
First post-Merge Ethereum NFT minted for $60K
Less than an hour after Ethereum (ETH) completed the Merge; a user spent 36 ETH — roughly $60,000 — to mint the first NFT on the proof-of-stake (PoS) network. The NFT was minted at a Block height of 15537394 and is tagged “The Transition.” The NFT is part of a panda face collection commemorating Ethereum’s transition to PoS. The collection can be found on OpenSea.
The Ethereum Merge: The biggest moment in crypto history as billions of dollars make the 'switch'
IE wrote earlier this month that the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum, is now choosing to go green. In a system switchover known as 'The Ethereum Merge'- or more simply known as 'The Merge'- the digital currency is about to use a new operating model that uses 99.9% less energy.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $145,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
An Ethereum whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH as the king altcoin flash signs of weakness. According to data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor transferred 100,000 ETH worth a staggering $145.62 million at time of writing from one anonymous wallet to another.
u.today
$813 Million in Ethereum Shifted to Be Sold as ETH Drops Below $1,500 After Merge
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
CoinDesk
Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems. Some Twitter users complained they weren't able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel,...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge
Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
Why This Bitcoin Backer Says The Apex Crypto Will 'Get Stronger And Not Weaker' Following Ethereum Merge
Ethereum ETH/USD underwent a major software update called The Merge on Thursday that drastically reduces the amount of energy needed for creating new tokens and changes the way transactions are processed. Notwithstanding talks of the crypto getting a boost, Ethereum has fallen about 13% since The Merge. Some of the...
u.today
Dogecoin and Bitcoin Are Now Biggest Proof-of-Work Blockchains
Following Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now the second-largest proof-of-work blockchain by market capitalization. The meme coin is currently valued at $7.8 billion. Bitcoin, of course, is the leading proof-of-work blockchain with a market capitalization of roughly $375 billion. Ethereum Classic, the most prominent hard fork of Ethereum,...
Comments / 0