Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO