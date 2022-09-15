ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns

The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Lumber prices fall as mortgage rates rise

Lumber prices fell Wednesday as US mortgage rates hit the highest level in 14 years, pulling back from an earlier rally amid fears of a possible rail strike, according to Markets Insider. According to the report, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the rate on a 30-year fixed...
freightwaves.com

Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude

Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
The Hill

The West’s water crisis is worse than you think

A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
deseret.com

Cash buyers make up almost a third of U.S. home purchases

Nearly a third of all U.S. homes are being bought with all cash — and even though that trend has dipped slightly from earlier this year, it’s still up from before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the housing market into a frenzy. That’s according to a Redfin report published...
CBS News

Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"

Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Motley Fool

1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Associated Press

US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Technology stocks, retailers, banks and industrial companies helped lift the market. Apple rose 2.5%, Home Depot gained 1.6%, Bank of America rose 1.7% and United Airlines closed 3.3% higher. Health care and real estate stocks fell, tempering gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.3% and Welltower slid 2.2%.
AOL Corp

New, Used Car Prices Continue to Rise

Whether new or used, buying a car is tough these days. If you do find one, chances are the cost is sky-high. "The price of a used car was the price of a new car, pretty much," potential car buyer Yesenia Maura said. A new report shows consumers paid an...
Slate

I Was Part of the Home-Buying Rush. I Deeply Regret It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) It seems to me like I bought a home at what was probably the peak of the market… Maybe even the same week it started to turn—when we didn’t realize it was turning from a seller’s to a buyer’s market. And, unfortunately, I don’t love the place (long story) and am not dying to be here for very long. The mortgage should be manageable if everything lines up but is higher than what would be truly comfortable.
REAL ESTATE

