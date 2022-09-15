Read full article on original website
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while 616 markets go higher
Over the next 12 months, Zillow predicts that U.S. home values will climb 1.4%. Here’s the forecast for your local housing market.
We’re entering the next stage of the housing market downturn—3 things to expect heading forward
Home buyers are done paying top dollar. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear: The housing market would go through a “reset.”. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy...
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
Homes that recently were affordable are now well beyond the financial budgets of many of America’s potential home buyers.
Housing Market Headed for 'Major Crash,' Billionaire CEO Warns
The CEO of private equity company Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht, has warned that the American housing market faces a major crash. On CNBC's Squawk Box on Thursday he spoke about upcoming and ongoing issues in the economy overall and the housing market. He said: "The Consumer Price Index, the...
10 States With the Highest Home Prices in 2022
There's a reason I live in my father's girlfriend's basement: Housing ain't cheap.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Lumber prices fall as mortgage rates rise
Lumber prices fell Wednesday as US mortgage rates hit the highest level in 14 years, pulling back from an earlier rally amid fears of a possible rail strike, according to Markets Insider. According to the report, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the rate on a 30-year fixed...
Americans are ready to buy a home if housing market crashes, survey finds
Most Americans expect the housing market to crash soon and expect to purchase a home if it does, according to a recent survey. ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent Americans anticipate the market to crash, while 63 percent said they want it to happen. Around three-quarters plan to buy if the market crashes.
The US cities where home values are most likely to plummet in a recession
A real estate data company reports where home values will be most at-risk of declining if faced with a recession. Three major cities crack the top 50.
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
The West’s water crisis is worse than you think
A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
deseret.com
Cash buyers make up almost a third of U.S. home purchases
Nearly a third of all U.S. homes are being bought with all cash — and even though that trend has dipped slightly from earlier this year, it’s still up from before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the housing market into a frenzy. That’s according to a Redfin report published...
Cities With the Most Delinquent Mortgages
A recent analysis reveals that relatively poor states and cities had the highest rates of mortgage delinquencies.
Heating and electric bills set to surge this winter: "There is a lot of pain"
Americans are in store for an expensive winter when it comes to paying their heating and electric bills. The average household will pay about 17% more this winter to heat their property, reaching a 10-year high of about $1,200 per home, according to a forecast from the nonprofit National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Electric bills are also set to rise, with the U.S. residential price of electricity expected to jump about 7.5% from 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Motley Fool
1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street
Amid a tumultuous year for Wall Street, stock-split euphoria has taken over. One Wall Street analyst believes this industry leader may lose most of its value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%. Technology stocks, retailers, banks and industrial companies helped lift the market. Apple rose 2.5%, Home Depot gained 1.6%, Bank of America rose 1.7% and United Airlines closed 3.3% higher. Health care and real estate stocks fell, tempering gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 1.3% and Welltower slid 2.2%.
U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut
NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
AOL Corp
New, Used Car Prices Continue to Rise
Whether new or used, buying a car is tough these days. If you do find one, chances are the cost is sky-high. "The price of a used car was the price of a new car, pretty much," potential car buyer Yesenia Maura said. A new report shows consumers paid an...
FOXBusiness
Drought forces farmers to scale back and others to fold as economists warn of price hikes
Recent extreme temperatures in California and years of prolonged drought has created a bone-dry landscape in states across the country, ravaging crops and causing them to die off. Some farmers and economists are now warning that consumers are going to soon see price hikes for certain items and less food on store shelves.
Slate
I Was Part of the Home-Buying Rush. I Deeply Regret It.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) It seems to me like I bought a home at what was probably the peak of the market… Maybe even the same week it started to turn—when we didn’t realize it was turning from a seller’s to a buyer’s market. And, unfortunately, I don’t love the place (long story) and am not dying to be here for very long. The mortgage should be manageable if everything lines up but is higher than what would be truly comfortable.
