Kansas City, MO

Everything to know from Chargers' 27-24 loss to Chiefs

The Chargers were downed by the Chiefs in another thrilling divisional showdown, 27-24. To recap the game, here is everything to know. …The Chargers could not recover the onside kick after Justin Herbert found Josh Palmer in the end zone to erase the deficit to just three points. Justin Watson bobbled it, but Noah Gray ultimately grabbed the ball after it sat on the ground for a slight second.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Week 2 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs seemed to escape their Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” without suffering any major injuries. Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke to reporters after the game, providing an update on the players that did get banged up during the game. Outside of one player who was unable to return to the game, most of the stuff appears to be “ticky-tacky” in nature.
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Chargers TE tried to get subbed out before pick-six

The biggest play in Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs was an interception at the goal line that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Had Chargers tight end Gerald Everett’s request for a substitute been granted, the result may have been different.
'Thursday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Chargers at Chiefs

The NFL officially begins a new era tonight. Thursday Night Football will no longer air on Fox or the NFL Network as Amazon struck a deal with the NFL last year to stream the game exclusively on Prime Video. Tonight's game will be the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff time of 8:15 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m. ET.
Kansas City Chiefs Stock Report: Week 2 2022

As has been custom for recent matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday was an instant classic. Neither offense played up to their full potential. Though, the explosive gains were still achieved here and there. Defensively, each team was able to get after the quarterback and force hurried or off-target throws. Kansas City was able to gain momentum with a late defensive touchdown, to boot.
