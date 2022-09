Tennessee volleyball lost to No.12 Pitt (20-25, 21-25, 23-25) in Pittsburgh Friday night. Pittsburgh came into Friday ranked No. 12 with a 7-2 record. As a team, Tennessee was out-killed 47-39, hitting .237% compared to Pitt’s .302%. The Lady Vols’ offense was led by Morgan Fingall and Erykah Lovett, with 13 and 11 kills respectively. The 6-foot-6 freshman Klaudia Pawlik also had a good night, hitting .714% with six kills.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO