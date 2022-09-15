Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC
Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
FOX Carolina
Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Grand Bohemian Lodge, overlooking Greenville's centerpiece falls, cuts the ribbon
GREENVILLE — A $100 million project that was three years in the making celebrated its opening Sept. 15 as the Grand Bohemian Lodge welcomed visitors to a hotel seen as a new eastern gateway to this city's Falls Park. “This is an amazing example of vision and excellence,” Mayor...
gsabusiness.com
National park-inspired boutique hotel officially opens
After nearly eight years and about $100 million, The Grand Bohemian Lodge initiated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The lodge is the first of its kind for developer The Kessler Collection. Grand Bohemians are part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, specifically the Kessler Portfolio. From start...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Happy Kids Playhouse in Pickens, SC is Perfect for Indoor Parties and Playtime
Searching for an indoor space for your kids to play or to host a party in Pickens, SC? Happy Kids Playhouse is just the place! The space is curated for entertaining ages 10 and under, with large inflatable slides, tons of toys, creative play stations, character appearances, and more. Happy Kids Playhouse has everything you need to have a memorable party for your little ones, or even just to enjoy the day with some indoor playtime. So grab your socks and get ready for a day of fun!
gsabusiness.com
City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project
The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
gsabizwire.com
Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
traveltasteandtour.com
Anderson County Museum
From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
The Post and Courier
Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest
There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in SC parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC
Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
my40.tv
The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
