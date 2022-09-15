From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.

ANDERSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO