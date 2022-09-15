ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Pit masters prep for Mauldin barbecue festival

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina is often called the birthplace of barbecue. If you want to see for yourself, more than 20 cooks, from all over the Southeast, will be in one place this weekend. The Mauldin barbecue festival starts Friday, Sep. 16 and ends Saturday Sep. 17.
MAULDIN, SC
gsabusiness.com

National park-inspired boutique hotel officially opens

After nearly eight years and about $100 million, The Grand Bohemian Lodge initiated its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The lodge is the first of its kind for developer The Kessler Collection. Grand Bohemians are part of the Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection, specifically the Kessler Portfolio. From start...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Happy Kids Playhouse in Pickens, SC is Perfect for Indoor Parties and Playtime

Searching for an indoor space for your kids to play or to host a party in Pickens, SC? Happy Kids Playhouse is just the place! The space is curated for entertaining ages 10 and under, with large inflatable slides, tons of toys, creative play stations, character appearances, and more. Happy Kids Playhouse has everything you need to have a memorable party for your little ones, or even just to enjoy the day with some indoor playtime. So grab your socks and get ready for a day of fun!
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

City of Greenville expecting ‘massive ROI’ for Greenville trail project

The Swamp Rabbit Trail extension master plan was launched by the city of Greenville in November 2019, and the City Council adopted the last development strategy for the trail’s 4.5-mile extension last January. The master plan explores land use and connectivity opportunities within a five-minute walk of the planned...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Spartanburg Day School Appoints Dave Skeen Next Head of School

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Dave Skeen has been appointed as Spartanburg Day School’s eighth Head of School, effective July 1, 2023. The SDS Board of Trustees announced the appointment Monday. Board of Trustees President Jaime Wall called Skeen a “visionary and gifted leader who also has the heart of...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
traveltasteandtour.com

Anderson County Museum

From one room and humble beginnings to more than 12,000 square feet of gallery space, the award-winning Anderson County Museum (ACM) has been sharing the history of Anderson County and South Carolina since 1983. As a collecting museum with 25,000 plus artifacts, there is always something new to discover! From transportation and mercantile to textiles and education, you can explore and learn. As a key element in the cultural and intellectual landscape of Upstate South Carolina, our gallery boasts an environment of inclusion where diverse audiences find meaning in our shared past and have healthy discussions about history.
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meet the town that’s Central to the Upstate’s affordable home quest

There’s a five-bedroom home built in 2019 near a tendril of Lake Hartwell, a renovated listing in the Hidden Valley neighborhood closer to downtown, and the first phase of a development called The Grange off Calhoun Memorial Highway. Named for its position along a railway line running between Atlanta and Charlotte, the town of Central is now in the middle of something else: the Upstate’s constant search for affordable housing.
CENTRAL, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg Greek Fest returns in full force

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Spartanburg Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of operating under Covid protocols. Instead of driving through or opting for delivery service, festival-goers can now walk around and enjoy the festival. The festival is located at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox...
SPARTANBURG, SC
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: Pickens Nose, NC

Just over the state line outside of Otto, North Carolina, lies a hidden gem among the mountains. Pickens Nose is a 20-minute hike to spectacular rock outcroppings sitting at over 4900ft of elevation. These outcroppings peer out over the Nantahala Wilderness, which in Cherokee means “land of the noon day sun”. The steep walls of the mountains block the sun from reaching the valley floors until noon, thus the Cherokee’s description. The Nantahala region is well known to hikers, kayakers, bikers and joy-riders, but this particular mountain is a bit out of the way thus making it truly a “road less traveled”.
OTTO, NC
my40.tv

The Christmas Jam is back in Asheville this year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Warren Haynes Presents The Christmas Jam is returning to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville this year. A post on the Jam's Facebook page said the event will return Dec. 10. An artist lineup and ticket information will be coming soon. The Jam has been...
ASHEVILLE, NC

