Keys and Predictions: Akron
Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Andrew Peters, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, the No. 15 Vols have a non-conference matchup against Akron at home. Tennessee is looking to start 3-0...
Romig denies Florida to give Lady Vols 1-0 start in SEC Competition.
Lindsey Romig’s career-high nine saves propelled Tennessee women’s soccer (5-2-1, 1-0 SEC) to an opening SEC game victory beating the University of Florida (2-6-0, 0-1 SEC) 2-1 in Gainesville on Friday night. Romig’s heroic saves accompanied by goals from seniors Mackenzie George and Claudia Dipasupil allowed the Lady...
Vols tennis records 8 wins against Middle Tennessee
Tennessee tennis had a strong second day of the Knoxville Showdown, winning eight matches against Middle Tennessee. Led by four ranked singles players, the Vols have already gotten off to a great start this season. They were able to build on their 20 wins in their tournament in Orlando with seven wins against Columbia on Thursday before meeting the Blue Raiders at Barksdale Stadium.
Tennessee football head coach Heupel receives raise
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise Friday, reports say. The second year head coach's new contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually. His new salary puts him at 11th in the SEC in compensation. The contract comes after...
PERIOD. @ UT seeks to bring period equity to campus
A new organization on campus seeks to bring awareness and combat a little-known issue affecting the community: period poverty. PERIOD. @ UTK is the local chapter of PERIOD., a global non-profit dedicated to eliminating inequalities and stigmas surrounding menstruation through service, education and advocacy. With chapters across 42 states and...
5 restaurants to explore during Fall Family Weekend
Remember being a kid and always being excited to go to restaurants to eat good food, even if it's just french fries? Remember trying to act all fancy, sitting poised, going through the menu and ordering whatever sounds good? What made it even more fun was being with friends and family. With Family Weekend arriving, you can relive those moments, meet new people and make new memories. Here are five restaurant suggestions for you to explore on Family Weekend.
