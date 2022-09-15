ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!

Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
Here’s Where To Get The BEST Apple Cider Donut In Massachusetts

Fall is just around the corner! As sad as we are to see the summer days slip away, we would be lying if we said we weren’t excited for cozy fall days and all things pumpkin spice. I don’t know about you but this time of year the thing that I get most excited about is the apple cider donuts. Is there anything more delicious?
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday

Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
Who makes the best pizza in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. When you want something simple and tasty to eat, few things meet the bill like pizza. An almost infinite variety of toppings means almost anyone can enjoy it, although people can get passionate about some of the choices (pineapple on pizza, yes or no?).
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
This Berkshires Town is Named After a 300 Year-Old American Hero

The state of Massachusetts has such a rich place in American history. And because of that, there's no reason why we wouldn't have some towns throughout the Bay State named after some prominent figures throughout history. Sure enough, one of those towns happens to be within the Berkshires. Not only that, but it's his 300th birthday this week!
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
New Hampshire Snow in September? Yup

The fall season and wintertime cycle are already here, and we're not even in autumn yet. And whether you're excited or not, we Northern New Englanders know how this plays out each year. Snow is not that shocking outside of the true winter season, albeit it can still be unsettling and a bummer. We do cherish our summery temps that linger into September.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $100,000, $80,000 winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Friday

Of the hundreds of lottery winners in Massachusetts on Friday, three walked away with tens of thousands of dollars. Two of the winners earned prizes worth $100,000, one off the “Mass Cash” game and the other from “Millions.” The “Mass Cash” winner bought their lucky ticket at a 7-Eleven in Quincy, and the “Millions” winner bought their ticket at Jarek’s Market in Fall River.
Baker: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard

BOURNE – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced Friday that Joint Base Cape Cod will be used as the site of a new shelter for the roughly 50 migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard earlier in the week. In a statement, Baker said that food, shelter, and other essential services will be provided at Joint […] The post Baker: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard appeared first on CapeCod.com.
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
