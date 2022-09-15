ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

The Jennifer Hudson Show is an upcoming American daytime television variety comedy talk show that was created and hosted by Jennifer Hudson. On the show, the two-time Grammy Award winner is said to chit chat with stars and everyday people. She is taking over Ellen Degeneres time slot. The show for now is taped in Los Angeles but she has hopes of taking it on the road.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Adweek#Actor#Brandweek
OK! Magazine

Out With The Old: Wendy Williams' Marquee Replaced By Sherri Shepherd's As Talk Show Premiere Date Looms

Sherri Shepherd has made herself at home at Wendy Williams' old studio. As the premiere date for Sherri nears, the former daytime diva's set and marquee has been replaced in the New York based Chelsea studios by the 30 Rock star's new digs. Insiders revealed that the brand new talk show's audience and lineup of celebrity guests has been fully booked well into the Fall with the set reportedly boasting bright, happy colors, including light blue and yellow tones to reflect Shepherd's personality. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK! SHERRI SHEPHERD'S NEW CHAT FEST REPLACING WENDY WILLIAMS COMPARED TO ELLEN DEGENERES &...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Is A Father-Of-9! Star Surprises Fans By Announcing He & Lanisha Cole Have Welcomed First Baby Together

Nick Cannon has just become a father-of-nine! The television host and model Lanisha Cole welcomed their first child together, a girl, on Wednesday, September 14."Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" announced the 41-year-old on Instagram.The heartfelt message came alongside an adorable black and white selfie of Cannon, the new mom and their sweet baby girl."God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," the Wild N' Out star continued. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AdWeek

Kristin Cavallari Built a Brand Without Using Her Name

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t want to be the face of her brand. As the founder and chief executive officer of skin care and jewelry company Uncommon James, the former reality TV personality set out to create an empire that could stand on its own reputation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AdWeek

Brandweek Podcast: The Creator Economy With GirlBossTown

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). On Episode 3 of Brandweek: The Podcast, senior producer Al Mannarino and general manager of podcasts John Heil...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy