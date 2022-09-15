I've harped on the need for splash pads for decades, but I didn't think we'd get them this way. The Lubbock City Council has voted to turn three neighborhood pools into splash pads. There are some upsides, starting with the fact that they will be able to be open for longer each year than the pools were. Now that we have accentuated the positive, let's look at the negative.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO