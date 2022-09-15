ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair Makes His Return to West Texas on September 24th

Ric Flair is my favorite professional wrestler of all time and it's not just because Lubbock is becoming his second home with as much as he's in town in the last couple of years. I fell in love with pro wrestling by watching VHS tapes of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Ric Flair's legendary trilogy.
Losing Joyland Is a Major Loss for Lubbock

I don't think anyone realizes how much the loss of Joyland is going to hurt Lubbock. Joyland Amusement Park is more than just fond memories. It's a landmark attraction in a city that doesn't have many. Tourism Will Take a Hit. I don't think we ever give places like Joyland...
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day

The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?

I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
Is Lubbock’s Splash Pads for Pools Plan a Good Trade?

I've harped on the need for splash pads for decades, but I didn't think we'd get them this way. The Lubbock City Council has voted to turn three neighborhood pools into splash pads. There are some upsides, starting with the fact that they will be able to be open for longer each year than the pools were. Now that we have accentuated the positive, let's look at the negative.
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?

Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
