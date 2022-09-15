ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, AR

KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation

The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
MENA, AR
swark.today

Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire

Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
MENA, AR
KSLA

Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR

HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death

COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Event to honor couple killed in wreck

MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
MURFREESBORO, AR
theadvocate.com

Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious

Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
KHBS

Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Lake drawdown should help fight invasive plant

TAYLOR — The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic plant species not native to the United States.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR

