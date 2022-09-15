Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation
The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
swark.today
Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire
Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR
HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR. HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.
swark.today
Hempstead County Deputies nab two Texarkana men this morning, one on alleged truck theft, other on felony warrant
Early this morning at approximately 1:47 a.m, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County has 114th COVID-19 death
COVID-19 cases rose in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Ouachita County recorded its 114th virus-related death since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,244. Total Active Cases: 99, down seven since Friday. Total Recovered...
Troopers: Crews responding to fire find woman’s body inside Mena home
State troopers are investigating after local officials responding to a house fire in Mena Saturday discovered a woman’s body inside a home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
arkadelphian.com
Event to honor couple killed in wreck
MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
theadvocate.com
Is there something in the water? Hot Springs is a destination as zany as it is luxurious
Colored lights pulse in time with the haunting slow swing of a Billie Holiday tune, their hues reflecting off a chorus line of intricately carved marionettes. The silver-haired bartender — at his post beneath a movie marquee — is as likely to ask for your zodiac sign as your drink order. Just beyond this otherworldly watering hole known as the Malco Lounge, a magic show is underway.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
KHBS
Four Arkansans killed in Hot Springs wreck
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Four people were killed in a wreck in Hot Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a preliminary crash summary from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. Andres Gonzalez, 43, of Glenwood, was driving a 2020 Hyundai east on Highway 70 in the rain, according to the...
swark.today
April R. Love Community Wellness Fair an ongoing legacy of its namesake in providing health screenings, information
The April Love Foundation held its second annual April R. Love Community Wellness Fair today in Hope. Just as promised on its flyer, those arriving could receive health screenings, give blood, dance to music from a DJ, win prizes and have a grilled chicken dinner. Named for their late daughter...
arkadelphian.com
Lake drawdown should help fight invasive plant
TAYLOR — The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia, a highly invasive aquatic plant species not native to the United States.
Comments / 0