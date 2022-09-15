ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Springs, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTAL

Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
arkadelphian.com

Event to honor couple killed in wreck

MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
MURFREESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Foreman, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Mineral Springs, AR
KTBS

Missing woman reported in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope police locate missing 17-year-old

John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. The Little River...
HOPE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Football#Junior Football#American Football
swark.today

Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KTBS

Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
TEXARKANA, TX
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam

Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth

On September 4, 2022 at approximately 8:05am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clifford Witherspoon, 59, of Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was arrested and charged possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of North Spruce Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Witherspoon was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation

The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
MENA, AR
swark.today

Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire

Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
MENA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy