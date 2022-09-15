Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO