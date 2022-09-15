Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
arkadelphian.com
Event to honor couple killed in wreck
MURFREESBORO — The Diamond Park Speedway, along with a host of local sponsors, will host a tribute to the late Caleb and Andrea McCollett beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the day marking the one-year anniversary since their passing and what would be his 29th birthday. The...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office mourns the passing of Deputy Parker Cox
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office has announced that their deputy, Parker Cox, has passed away due to a fatal accident that occurred on September 17, 2022. Deputy Cox started with the sheriff’s office in 2016 as a jailer and earned several roles in the community as a School Resource Officer […]
KTBS
Missing woman reported in Cass County
ATLANTA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a missing woman. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens along with Cass County deputies were searching Sunday morning for the 64 year old who walked away from home and was possibly near 1121 CR 3214 and Highway 77 in Atlanta.
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. The Little River...
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
swark.today
Hope Police reports: August 29-September 11
KTBS
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County
An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Sept. 16
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
swark.today
April R. Love Community Wellness Fair an ongoing legacy of its namesake in providing health screenings, information
The April Love Foundation held its second annual April R. Love Community Wellness Fair today in Hope. Just as promised on its flyer, those arriving could receive health screenings, give blood, dance to music from a DJ, win prizes and have a grilled chicken dinner. Named for their late daughter...
hopeprescott.com
Clifford Witherspoon Charged With Possession of Meth
Troopers: Crews responding to fire find woman’s body inside Mena home
State troopers are investigating after local officials responding to a house fire in Mena Saturday discovered a woman’s body inside a home.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation
swark.today
Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire
Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
