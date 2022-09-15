Read full article on original website
Related
bizneworleans.com
Organizers Reveal Lineup for National Fried Chicken Festival
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — During a Sept. 16 kick-off press conference, organizers of the Oct. 1-2 National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s announced the fifth annual event’s entertainment lineup and details of a new partnership with Son of a Saint. The festival’s official poster by local artist Nesby Phips also made its debut.
bizneworleans.com
50 ‘Social Robot’ Ducks Delivered to Patients at Children’s Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Aflac, provider of supplemental health insurance products, delivered 50 of its award-winning My Special Aflac Ducks for children with cancer and sickle cell disease at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. The duck delivery event occurred during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
Comments / 0