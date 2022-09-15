ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest

The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyons, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings

DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Reyes' deep sac fly in 10th

DETROIT -- — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. “This is a great win — there's no question...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Ventura
Person
Roland Hemond
Person
Harold Baines
Person
Frank Shugart
Person
Mario Valdez
Person
Lamarr Hoyt
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf

Comments / 0

Community Policy