Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Related
MLB rumors: Cubs making heads turn with Trea Turner interest
The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. The possibility of Los Angeles Dodgers star Trea Turner joining the Chicago Cubs is seeming more and more realistic. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in Turner, and Turner is equally interested in them.
FOX Sports
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa update: Will he coach again this season? | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander asks Chicago White Sox insider Scott Merkin about the current status of Tony La Russa and if we'll see him in the dugout again this season. They also dive into the White Sox play since La Russa has been on leave, the job that Miguel Cairo has done in La Russa's absence and MORE!
Cubs Prospect Riley Thompson Ends Regular Season on High Note
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Riley Thompson made his final regular season start, punctuating a nice second half of the season with a good outing.
Guardians scoreboard mistakenly lists Tony La Russa as White Sox starting shortstop
The Cleveland Guardians have had four games against the Chicago White Sox postponed during the 2022 regular season, including three home tilts. With both teams having a previously scheduled off day on Thursday, they are making up one of the postponements in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon. Having come off of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant’s best offseason advice to Willson Contreras
CHICAGO — Sitting in the visitor’s dugout at Wrigley Field may still be a new experience for Kris Bryant after his 833 games over six-plus seasons in a Chicago Cubs uniform, but he is slowly getting used to the idea. Kris Bryant is not the first member of...
Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Tigers prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a weekend series at Comerica Park in Detroit this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick, laid out below. The Chicago White...
ESPN
Tigers beat White Sox 3-2 on Reyes' deep sac fly in 10th
DETROIT -- — Victor Reyes hit a deep flyball to center field in the 10th inning, scoring automatic runner Ryan Kreidler from third base and giving the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. “This is a great win — there's no question...
RELATED PEOPLE
San Diego's new stadium is latest sign of hope for the NWSL
The San Diego Wave won 1-0 over Angel City on Saturday night at the new Snapdragon Stadium before a sellout crowd announced at 32,000, an NWSL record.
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares
The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday. Olivares returned from a rehab
Comments / 1