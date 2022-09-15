ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, ID

Post Register

SOLVE volunteers cleaning up Oregon's beaches and rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Through the end of September, Oregonians are participating in SOLVE's annual Beach and Riverside Cleanup. SOLVE is a statewide non-profit that encourages people to come together and help our environment. This is a volunteer event aimed to improve the health of our waterways through litter pickup.
OREGON STATE
Post Register

Mountain lion spotted in Garden City, West Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Fish and Game have received multiple reports this week, September 12 through the 14th, of a mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise neighborhoods. Two residential doorbell cameras captured footage of the animal, allowing Fish and G officials to confirm it was a...
GARDEN CITY, ID
Post Register

Scientists track how huckleberries fare in changing climate

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Huckleberries are highly sought after, but the coveted mountain fruit was difficult to find across much of northern Idaho and eastern Washington this year. Pickers were able to locate some productive plants and patches, but they frequently encountered healthy bushes that had few berries or...
WILDLIFE
Post Register

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
Post Register

Parking tips for the BSU game this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you are planning on going to the BSU game this Saturday vs. UT-Martin, here are some helpful parking and transportation tips:. Parking is free on a first come first served basis in Julia Davis, Ann Morrison, Kristin Armstrong, and Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Parks. Parking is free until 9 a.m. the following morning for all BSU home games.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed seaplane

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews later this month will begin trying to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state, killing 10. The National Transportation Board said Friday it will work with the Navy to collect the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The effort is expected to begin Sept. 26. The plane crashed Sept. 4 northwest of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he’s worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You’ve named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Participants sought for statewide internet speed tests

Idahoans are being asked to help gather data showing internet speeds across the state. The data can help state leaders secure federal funds to pay for improved broadband internet infrastructure, according to Tucker Craig with the Imagine Idaho Foundation. Imagine Idaho is the group spearheading the speed tests and working with personnel at the Idaho Department of Commerce, the governor’s office and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board on the infrastructure grant effort.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bannock County Sheriff's Office experiencing severe staffing shortage

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a severe staffing shortage of detention deputies, says Sheriff Tony Manu. During a recent interview with the Idaho State Journal, Manu said the Bannock County Jail is short at least 10 detention deputies, resulting in many of the current employees working overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise State wins home opener vs. UT Martin

Boise State Football defeated UT Martin 30-7 in the Broncos home opener Saturday, Sept. 17. CBS2 will post more footage from the game, along with stats and headlines.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell School District looks to shore up attendance

Caldwell, ID — Classroom attendance is at the forefront for the Caldwell School District, and it wants its students to know, every school day matters. "Our number one job is to educate our students and in order for us to be able to do that, our students need to be in the building," said Hortensia Hernandez, community schools coordinator for the Caldwell School District.
CALDWELL, ID
