Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kslsports.com
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Fallen Oregon Player Spencer Webb
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU football program honored the late Spencer Webb by placing flowers on the field prior to the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Before the game, BYU paid tribute to Webb, who...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 25 Oregon vs No. 12 BYU
Will Saturday's home game between No. 25 Oregon and No. 12 BYU be the biggest game of the week in the third week of the college football season? We'll get that answer as the Ducks and Cougars meet in a regular-season meeting for the first time since 1990 on Saturday afternoon from inside Autzen Stadium. Follow the action in our live updates thread as the entire DuckTerritory staff will be in Autzen, providing live pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah football team is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle former Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State. Utah has a lot of places they can pull frustration from and use it in revenge against SDSU Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming up a total of six points short against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Florida to open the season at the Swamp are two areas of contention. Another is simply remembering that the Aztecs got the better of them a season before in triple overtime.
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Oregon: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU Cougars once again start off their season in the national spotlight after knocking off no. 9 Baylor in Provo last Saturday. BYU is up to no. 12 in the AP poll and awaits another Top 25 matchup, this week on the road against no. 25 Oregon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Sand Diego State Vs. #14 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes got things back on track last weekend hosting Southern Utah last weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium. This weekend, Utah will play host again, as San Diego State makes their way to Salt Lake City. Taking on the Aztecs will be the Utes’ final tune up before Pac-12 play commences the following week.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Fans Display Loyalty Despite Loss To Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football suffered a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The 41-20 defeat was probably not what the near 10,000 Cougar fans that made the trip to Eugene expected to see. But, despite the blowout loss, BYU fans still showed their loyalty after the final horn went off.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslsports.com
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
uvureview.com
Volleyball falls to Weber State in five set thriller
The Utah Valley Wolverines fell to The Weber State Wildcats in five sets 28-26, 25-19, 10-25, 15-25, 14-16 after holding a 2-0 set lead. The beginning of the match was very competitive as both sides traded points bringing things to a 14-12 Wildcat lead. The Wolverines responded with a 9-1 run after strong serving performances from sophomore Natalie Palmer and freshman Avery Shewell. The Wildcats responded with a 6-0 run of their own which helped tie the set at 21-21. Kills from Tori Dorius and a Wildcat attack error helped seal the set for the Wolverines.
kslsports.com
Bountiful Hands No. 12 Bonneville First Loss Of Season
SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th-ranked Bonneville Lakers are undefeated no more after the Bountiful Redhawks picked up a 23-14 road win on Friday night. The Redhawks limited the Lakers on offense and handed them their first loss of the season. Owen Geilman had one passing touchdown to Russell Smith and ran in another score. Britton Tidwell’s pick-six sealed the win for Bountiful. Jaxon Johnson ran in both of Bonneville’s touchdowns.
kslsports.com
Sky View Spoils Ridgeline’s Homecoming With Rout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Sky View Bobcats ruined homecoming for the Ridgeline Riverhawks with a rout of a victory on Game Night Live. The Riverhawks hosted the Bobcats in Millville on Friday, September 16. Sky View defeated Ridgeline, 30-6. Ridgeline started the game on offense and failed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
ksl.com
How well did Utah's colleges, universities rate according to US News rankings?
SALT LAKE CITY — The latest U.S. News and World Report's college rankings lift up Brigham Young University above other colleges and universities in Utah. The annual rankings report says BYU, "the flagship university of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is arguably the most notable college in Utah."
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
KUTV
Lindsey Stirling announces tour date in Utah
KUTV — The talented Lindsey Stirling is going to perform in Utah at the Maverik Center on Dec. 16. Brian Prutch joined Fresh Living to tell us all about it. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every...
VIDEO: Student body sends special message to injured football player
Alta High School students flooded to the bleachers this week to send a special message to a fellow student and football player who is recovering after a major injury he suffered in a game.
KUTV
Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
ksl.com
Car show drives Brigham City Peach Days
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. KSL Cars does not endorse any vehicles. The views or opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com or its employees.
Comments / 0