I’m an Aldi superfan – the two fall finds not to buy, see the fine print you need to read

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ONE Aldi shopper has revealed two fall items you need to avoid, which is clear after reading the exact details.

In recent weeks, many major retailers have debuted their fall items before the season officially begins on Thursday, September 22.

Aldi supper shopper Ariane reveals two food items to avoid
This year, they are both missing a key topping, Ariane claimed

One of them is price friendly grocery chain, Aldi.

While some seasonal products at the store might be worth buying, there are two food items to stay away from this fall, according to Aldi supper shopper Ariane, who goes by “arit_shops” on TikTok.

Most of her content uploaded is Aldi-related but she does time-to-time shop at other retailers including Walmart.

She also has made videos on Aldi touting some of its fall inventory.

However, here are two items to stay away from, as revealed by Ariane in a recent video.

The item to avoid

The food items can be found in the frozen section.

They are called “Maple Brown Sugar Cake” and “Pumpkin Pecan Cake,” which both include two treats apiece.

But if you take a look closely at both boxes, they both state in small print that glaze and frosting are not included.

This can be found in small print in the bottom right of the front of both boxes and above the net weight.

Ariane was made aware of this by another grocery shopper, who goes by “ryantalksandeats.”

In the comments, she claimed that both of the frozen bun cakes came with those toppings last year.

“That is such a rip-off,” Ariane said in the video.

Aldi did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.

Other items to avoid

Aside from fall items, there are other products to avoid as well.

TikToker aldiallthetime, or Sarah, listed five items to never buy at the store.

Some of the items include dips and frozen salmon.

And she was really unforgiving on Aldi’s lobster mac & cheese.

Sarah said she has never met anyone who has liked it.

On a counterpoint, Sarah made a separate video on the five items that are must-buys including an “amazing salmon.”

For more related stories, here are 11 fall Aldi finds starting at 55 cents.

three ways to fix your budget as social media pushes Americans into bad money habits.

