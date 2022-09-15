ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

WBKR

West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map

During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New indoor skate park opening in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Did You Know There’s a Coney Island Only a Couple Hours from Evansville?

Just because the weather is cooling down, the scent of pumpkin spice is filling the air, and you're thinking about Halloween costumes for the kids (or yourself), doesn't mean that summer needs to be completely over and gone. Even with fall underway, there is nothing wrong with starting that summer bucket list for next year, especially if you aren't quite ready to let go. And I have the perfect suggestion to start you off!
CINCINNATI, OH
wevv.com

New mural being painted in downtown Evansville's 'Self.e Alley'

There's a new mural being painted in downtown Evansville's "Self.e Alley." Abby Elpers, creator of Self.e Alley, says that the fourth mural is being painted in the alley by Orange Moon Art Studio, through grant funding provided by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. “More than anything, the 4th mural design...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Warrick Human Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic

The Warrick Humane Society announced that it received a grant from Walmart to host a low-cost vaccination clinic. The event is open to the public and will take place on September 20th, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the Warrick Humane Society. Registration begins at 10 A.M. and ends...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire

Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
NEWBURGH, IN
kentuckytoday.com

West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results

MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
MADISONVILLE, KY
k105.com

Churchill Downs purchasing Ellis Park, planning new gambling facility in Owensboro

Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park’s opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments, CDI said in a statement.
OWENSBORO, KY
speedonthewater.com

New SC 37 Catamaran To Be Part Of Outerlimits Trifecta For Indiana Couple

Earlier this week, Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats married the hull and deck of SC 37 catamaran No. 8 at its facility in Bristol, R.I. The Mercury Racing 450R outboard-engine-powered 37-footer has been a strong seller since the first one was delivered just 15 months ago to its Connecticut-based owner. Though it took a bit longer than anyone involved expected, the company now has a strong foothold in the still-hot outboard catamaran market.
BRISTOL, RI
99.5 WKDQ

University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning

While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service

Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project

A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion. The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville. Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

