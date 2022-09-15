Read full article on original website
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022 Official Munchie Map
During the first week of October, the air on Franklin Street will be full of delicious smells. But we need time to plan out what to eat, and from which booths. The day we've waited a year for is finally here. The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Muchie Map is now available!
14news.com
New indoor skate park opening in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, officials with Gift Skateboarding announced a new indoor skate park is coming to Henderson. According to a social media post, the skate park will be located in the Audubon Village shopping center, and is set to open sometime in October. Officials say the new...
Locally-Owned Southern Indiana Liquor Store Opening New Evansville Location
The city of Evansville seems to be growing with new businesses every week. Most of the developments are on the East Side, in the Burkhardt Road area. Green River Road has some new projects in the works, and a familiar business will soon occupy a new space. Exciting Plans. We've...
EPD officer takes on fiery “One Chip Challenge”
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Can you beat the heat? An Evansville Police Department officer took on a spicy challenge that left him sweating. The Paqui “One Chip Challenge” dares brave souls to eat one potato chip without any water. Here’s the catch — the chip is covered in Carolina reaper and scorpion pepper dust. For […]
Lilly Looks Like a Mini Bobcat and is Adoptable in Newburgh IN
Every week, I look through the animals at Warrick Humane Society to see who I should feature. Today, I ran across Little Miss Lilly. Those adorable points on her ears popped right off the computer screen. Meet Lilly. Lilly is housetrained and the director Lindsey told me that she's very...
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
Did You Know There’s a Coney Island Only a Couple Hours from Evansville?
Just because the weather is cooling down, the scent of pumpkin spice is filling the air, and you're thinking about Halloween costumes for the kids (or yourself), doesn't mean that summer needs to be completely over and gone. Even with fall underway, there is nothing wrong with starting that summer bucket list for next year, especially if you aren't quite ready to let go. And I have the perfect suggestion to start you off!
wevv.com
New mural being painted in downtown Evansville's 'Self.e Alley'
There's a new mural being painted in downtown Evansville's "Self.e Alley." Abby Elpers, creator of Self.e Alley, says that the fourth mural is being painted in the alley by Orange Moon Art Studio, through grant funding provided by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. “More than anything, the 4th mural design...
wevv.com
Warrick Human Society to host low-cost vaccine clinic
The Warrick Humane Society announced that it received a grant from Walmart to host a low-cost vaccination clinic. The event is open to the public and will take place on September 20th, from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., at the Warrick Humane Society. Registration begins at 10 A.M. and ends...
14news.com
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad unions went to bat for the roughly 60,000 employees they represent, arguing for improved wages, time off and scheduling. [READ MORE: Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]. Bruce Knight worked with CSX for over 20 years. He now owns his own railyard...
wevv.com
Newburgh nonprofit suffers major losses in Wednesday morning fire
Officials with the Foundry Center for the Arts will be working to pick up the pieces after a fire broke out at their facility in Newburgh, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the Foundry Center for the Arts on IN-261 in Newburgh around 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a fire.
wevv.com
Fireworks festival in Daviess County canceled due to scheduling conflicts
The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival in Daviess County, Kentucky, has been canceled for 2022. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court have announced that the Independence Bank Fireworks Festival will return on Labor Day in 2023. The inaugural event was scheduled to take place at Panther Creek Park on September...
kentuckytoday.com
West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade has ‘incredible’ results
MADSONVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The cooperative effort of 45 churches in the Madisonville area came together last week to put on the West Kentucky Go Tell Crusade and the results were astounding: 172 professions of faith and 436 decisions for Christ. “It was incredible,” said Kevin Maples, the senior...
k105.com
Churchill Downs purchasing Ellis Park, planning new gambling facility in Owensboro
Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI) has agreed to buy Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky, for $79 million in cash. The deal announced Thursday with Enchantment Holdings LLC includes Churchill Downs assuming Ellis Park’s opportunity to build a track extension facility in Owensboro. The deal is subject to certain working capital and other purchase price adjustments, CDI said in a statement.
speedonthewater.com
New SC 37 Catamaran To Be Part Of Outerlimits Trifecta For Indiana Couple
Earlier this week, Outerlimits Offshore Powerboats married the hull and deck of SC 37 catamaran No. 8 at its facility in Bristol, R.I. The Mercury Racing 450R outboard-engine-powered 37-footer has been a strong seller since the first one was delivered just 15 months ago to its Connecticut-based owner. Though it took a bit longer than anyone involved expected, the company now has a strong foothold in the still-hot outboard catamaran market.
University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning
While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
wevv.com
Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service
Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
wevv.com
Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project
A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion. The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville. Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and...
