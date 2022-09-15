Read full article on original website
Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
Judge says boyfriend could face death penalty after Rocky Mount toddler found unresponsive in bathtub with cuts, bruises
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 30-year-old Rocky Mount man could be sentenced to death row after a 1-year-old died in a home. The child was found unresponsive at a home in the 600 block of Paul Street in Rocky Mount, according to the police. According to arrest warrants, Marcus...
Mother of 1-year-old found dead in bathtub charged with neglect, her boyfriend with murder, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A mother is charged with neglect and her boyfriend charged with murder after The Rocky Mount Police Department found a 1-year-old dead Sunday morning. Police initially responded to an Assist EMS call of a child unresponsive in a bathtub. The child was found unresponsive at...
Families believe 2 teens found dead in Orange County are close friends
MEBANE, N.C. — Family members and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office believe the bodies of two teenagers discovered Sunday afternoon are those of a pair of friends reported missing last week. The sheriff's office said two men discovered the bodies near a power-line easement just before 3 p.m....
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
Police: 2 teen girls shot off US-301 in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The Rocky Mount Police Department said two teenage girls were hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. Officers responded to ShotSpotter activation and arrived at the 1600 block of South Church Street, which is off U.S. Route 301. Officers found shell casings in the road and...
Deputies seek help finding missing Orange County teen girl
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen girl. Lyric Woods, 14, vanished Friday night and is missing, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Lyric is a 9th grader at Cedar Ridge...
Bodies of two people found in Orange County
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office said two men discovered the bodies just before 3 p.m. while riding four-wheelers in the area. One of them was a white female, the other a black male, according...
Durham man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in NC, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers in a city in Rockingham County.
PHOTOS: Nash Co. deputies celebrate 2 milestone birthdays as retired deputy turns 90, resident turns 106
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is in the birthday spirit this weekend. Deputies attended two different birthday celebrations Saturday — one for a retired deputy turning 90 and one for a resident turning 106. Sheriff Keith Stone and members of the Sheriff’s...
Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded. Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries. EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze...
Nash County woman takes Alford plea in sister-in-law’s cold-case death
A woman was convicted in a Nash County murder case.
ATV riders find bodies of young man, woman found on Orange County trail
Deputies are investigating a possible double murder after two bodies were found on an Orange County trail.
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
Man killed in Durham shooting, no arrests made
Durham police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.
NC police seek woman who dumped litter of 7 puppies
"Thank goodness for the Good Samaritans who witnessed the pups being abandoned and called it in," police said in a news release.
Man sentenced for tampering with monitor device, drugs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Jennifer Corbitt announced that a habitual felon was convicted earlier this week for possession of drugs and tampering with the electronic monitoring device he was issued to wear. Norman Nobles was sentenced to between 97-129 months (8-10.75 years) in prison by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster after a […]
20-year-old Jacksonville man killed in crash on US-70
PRINCETON, N.C. — A driver was killed in a crash early Sunday morning while driving on U.S. Highway 70 through a small Johnston County town. Authorities said at around 3 a.m., the driver drifted off to the right side of the road and struck a drain in a driveway. That caused his car to flip.
North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy
A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
