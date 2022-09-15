ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

WNCT

Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 1-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police have arrested and charged a mother and her boyfriend in the suspicious death of her baby. Sierra Eley, 27, was charged with felony child abuse in the death of her 1-year-old, Romie Tyler III. Eley’s boyfriend, Marcus Robinson, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
