Regé-Jean Page, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ Glen Powell to Star in ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series at Amazon

Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton and Top Gun: Maverick stars team up for remake show
Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell are set to team up for a new remake series for Amazon. The duo will both appear in Butch and Sundance – based on the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid – which is executive produced by Marvel's Joe and Anthony Russo.
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ Series & ‘Madame X’ Will Be Shopped Elsewhere After HBO Max Passes
Keanu Reeves returning to the Constantine franchise, as revealed by Deadline earlier this afternoon, has thrown up some dust in the TV business. HBO Max has passed on the J.J. Abrams-exec produced television series version of Constantine, which was being written by British writer Guy Bolton, and a series based on DC Comics’ Madame X with Angela Robinson. Both were in development at the streamer and came from Abrams’ Bad Robot in association with Warner Bros. Television. The fact that Warner Bros. is developing another installment of Constantine on the film side with Reeves attached to return with Francis Lawrence directing and Akiva...
Cinema Blend
Kenny Loggins Was Asked To Remake Both Of His Top Gun Songs For Maverick…And Neither Of Them Made It Into The Movie
Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick remains the story of the movie year, walking that fine line between nostalgia and contemporary cinematic thrills that’s unfortunately quite rare these days. The long-anticipated sequel has shattered box-office records for Paramount Pictures, provided yet another massive hit for Tom Cruise, and generated Oscar talk… which may be a bit too soon, but Academy recognition isn’t out of the question. The movie’s use of songs and score from the initial movie, Top Gun, helped fuel that nostalgia for older audiences (and made a fan out of Miles Teller). But as it turns out, two Kenny Loggins classics from the Top Gun soundtrack were re-recorded, and then left out of the movie.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Finally Has A Release Date
This summer, Stephen King fans were delivered some really rough news. While writer/director Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot (based on King’s book of the same name) had been scheduled to be released in time for this year’s Halloween season, the film was first pushed to April 2023 and then taken off the 2023 movie release schedule entirely. We’re still waiting to see what Warner Bros. decides to do with the movie – but for right now Constant Readers can get excited because Netflix has announced the release date for what now will be the next Stephen King adaptation: John Lee Hancock’s Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.
In Brief: Legendary filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard dead; Sofia Coppola's 'Elvis and Me', and more
HBO Max announced on Monday that it has renewed up Rap Sh!t, the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton, for a second season. The show follows two former high school besties -- played by Aida Osman and KaMillion -- who come together to form a rap group. "We're so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team," Rae said in a statement. Added Singleton, "This show and cast are one of a kind and I'm thrilled to get to do this again with them. We're going bigger and harder"...
IGN
A Constantine Sequel Is in the Works With Warner Bros, Keanu Reeves Returning
In a very unexpected but welcome bit of good news for DC fans, Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel to 2005's Constantine. And yes, Keanu Reeves will star once again as the wily magician/demon hunter John Constantine. As reported by Deadline, Reeves is set to return alongside director...
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep
No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
digitalspy.com
Wonder Woman director's Star Wars movie has Disney release date dropped
Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, the previously-announced movie from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, has been taken off the release schedule by The Walt Disney Company. The film, which takes its name from the critically-acclaimed video game series, was down to release on December 22, 2023. To hit that date, production would need to start any time now.
startattle.com
The Stranger (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris
An undercover cop forms an intense, intimate relationship with a murder suspect while trying to earn his trust and elicit a confession. Startattle.com – The Stranger 2022. Production : Anonymous Content / Blue-Tongue Films / Rocket Science / See-Saw Films. Distributor : Transmission Films / Front Row Filmed Entertainment...
Stanley Tucci: ‘We could all potentially kill somebody. I do believe that’
The food-loving actor and author on playing an evil genius in Inside Man, the brilliance of Whitney Houston and running out of space for booze
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Just Cast Another Big Dutton Connection To The 1883 Timeline
More casting news for Yellowstone's 1923 prequel spinoff, and now we know who'll be playing another member of the Dutton clan.
‘Queue-pid’: Strangers meeting in queue to see the Queen spark romantic movie comparisons
Two strangers who met and spent at least 12 hours in the queue to pay their respects to the Queen may have sparked the romance movie of the decade.The mourners, named Jack and Zoe, were interviewed by Channel 4 News on Saturday (17 September) as they waited in line to enter Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state.The pair appeared to have hit it off during their long wait in the public queue, which they said they had been in since 10.30pm on Friday nightIn fact, they hit it off so well that they were planning...
‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Creator Addresses ‘Karate Kid’ Spinoff Film
Jon Hurwitz, co-creator of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is addressing and explaining if he’s part of the new Karate Kid film Sony Pictures confirmed to be coming out in 2024. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted. The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't...
Live-Action Blade Runner Series From EP Ridley Scott Ordered at Amazon
It’s official: The next chapter in the Blade Runner franchise is headed to Amazon. Prime Video announced Thursday that it has formally ordered the new live-action limited series Blade Runner 2099, with Ridley Scott on board as an executive producer. Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) will serve as showrunner, while Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) will serve as a non-writing EP. “The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon Studios’ head of global...
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
