Nathan MacKinnon is optimistic that he's on the verge of inking a long-term extension with the Colorado Avalanche. "It should be done shortly, I'm hoping," MacKinnon said Thursday, per Sportsnet's Luke Fox. "I love Joe (Sakic, president of hockey operations) and C-Mac (general manager Chris MacFarland). Those guys are great. It's just a little business.”

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO