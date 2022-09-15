ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Predators Rookies Hungry for Another Win at NHL Prospect Showcase

Jimmy Huntington, Navrin Mutter Recap Friday's 5-2 Win, Look Ahead to Sunday's Game Against Carolina. Just hours after an exciting 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning's prospect squad, the Nashville Predators rookies were back on the ice to get in a quick practice session before Sunday morning's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

MacKinnon hopeful extension 'should be done shortly'

Nathan MacKinnon is optimistic that he's on the verge of inking a long-term extension with the Colorado Avalanche. "It should be done shortly, I'm hoping," MacKinnon said Thursday, per Sportsnet's Luke Fox. "I love Joe (Sakic, president of hockey operations) and C-Mac (general manager Chris MacFarland). Those guys are great. It's just a little business.”
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy