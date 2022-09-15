Read full article on original website
Former pastor allegedly assaulted woman with disabilities
A former pastor in Laredo, Texas, has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a woman with disabilities, stemming from a Feb. 1 attack.
Stray bullet hits home in east Laredo, 3 arrested
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A stray bullet hits a family’s home in east Laredo while the family was having dinner. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men for illegally discharging a firearm. Gerardo Enrique Zapata, Jose Manuel Gaytan, and Alexis Adrian Cruz are under arrest...
Accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz appears for evidence hearing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four years after the serial killings of four women, evidence that was collected during the arrest of Juan David Ortiz could be deemed invalid. While his trial isn’t scheduled until next month, the former Border Patrol agent appeared at the 406th District Court for a motion to suppress evidence hearing.
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for possession and tampering with evidence
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities searched a home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Hector Jesus Martinez-Gomez in the case. The incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at around 4:30 p.m. when...
Officers respond to apparent FBI raid at West Laredo home
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in one west Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the sounds of sirens and tactical equipment after multiple law enforcement officers responded to an apparent raid at a home. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. when multiple agencies including FBI and Laredo Police allegedly raided...
Chemical spill reported near Laredo park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A chemical spill in south Laredo has promoted an evacuation near a city park. Fire officials say there is a hazmat situation near the vicinity of 2000 block of Blaine St. As a precaution Benavides Park has been temporarily closed to allow for proper containment. The...
Central Laredo house catches fire Monday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A central Laredo home is damaged after a fire Monday night. The Laredo Fire Department was responded to the call at around 10:39 p.m. at the 2200 block of Cortez Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Crews managed to extinguish...
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
City of Laredo to hold meeting to address autism needs and concerns
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to better the lives of people with autism and special needs. A master plan is being drafted and city officials want your input. The town hall meeting will take place Wednesday, September 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library.
Vehicle rollover reported on Del Mar Monday night
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A vehicle rolls over after reportedly hitting a fire hydrant in north Laredo Monday night. It happened shortly after nine o’clock by the corner of San Dario and West Village Boulevard near the Bingo building. Witnesses say a woman hit the hydrant which resulted in...
Rollover Accident Reported in West Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A rollover accident ends with one woman in the hospital. A two-vehicle collision is reported shortly after six on Saturday, September 17, 2022, close to the intersection of Plum Street and North Stone Avenue. The video shows a red SUV that ended up rolling over upside...
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
Water rate increase for Rio Bravo and El Cenizo approved by Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A water rate increase for the residents of El Cenizo and Rio Bravo was recently approved. It passed in the county by a vote of four to one and goes into effect on October 1. The rate will go up three to four dollars annually over the course of five years.
Webb County approves full-time position for Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Webb County Judge is expected to receive some much-needed help from a full time employee. During Commissioner Court, Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Place Two Oscar Liendo requested to open a full-time position to help with the extra workload. Liendo says due to the...
City of Laredo approves funding for air monitoring initiative
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo approved funding as part of the ongoing efforts to monitor the air for ethylene oxide. During Monday’s City Council meeting, members said they would agree to fund the air monitoring initiative in Laredo. This comes after it was revealed possible dangerous...
LMC hosts ‘Healthy Connections’ fair
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center (LMC) hosted its “Healthy Connections” fair on Tuesday, September 20. Health practitioners at the fair focused on providing information and free medical services to the elderly. This is the first time the hospital put on the health fair. They had over 13 booths set up offering a range of free medical services to patients.
