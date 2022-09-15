ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

FK RFS 0-2 Hearts: Jambos have lift off in the Europa Conference League as Lawrence Shankland's penalty just before half-time and Alan Forrest's late finish earn them victory away in Latvia

By Brian Marjoribanks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The opponents may have been limited. The modest venue here at 7000-capacity Skonto Stadium may have been a million miles from the continent's major footballing cathedrals.

But Hearts beating RFS Riga was still a very welcome sight indeed as the Tynecastle side recorded the first group-stage victory for a Scottish club in Europe this season.

What a timely fillip this was for Robbie Neilson's side, who had lost six of their seven previous games amid a run of injuries that resurfaced here in the Latvian capital with an early recurrence of defender Craig Halkett's hamstring troubles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbhO1_0hxB37R600
Lawrence Shankland scored the opening goal from the penalty spot as Hearts beat FK RFS 2-0

MATCH FACTS

FK RFS (3-4-3): Steinbors; Jagodinskis, Stuglis, Lipuscek; Vlalukin (Sorokins 58), Panic, Saric, Mares; Simkovic (Friesenbichler 58), Ilic, Santana.

Unused subs: Cerniauskas, Dubra, Maksimenko, Nerugals, Rakels, Varslavans, Zaleiko.

Booked: Jagodinskis, Simkovic, Mares, Panic.

Sent off: Morozs (manager).

Manager: Viktors Morozs.

Hearts (3-4-3): Gordon; Halkett (Neilson 22), Kingsley, Cochrane; Smith, Devlin, Grant (Haring 70), Halliday; Ginnelly (Humphrys 79), Shankland (Forrest 79), McKay.

Unused subs: Atkinson, Clark, Henderson, Mackay-Steven, Pollock, Sibbick, Smith, Stewart.

Goalscorers: Shankland 43, Forrest 90+3.

Booked: Cochrane, Shankland, Gordon, Ginnelly, Haring.

Manager: Robbie Neilson.

Referee: Aleksandar Stavrev.

But a stylishly struck first-half penalty by striker Lawrence Shankland and a last gasp goal by substitute Alan Forrest ensured victory in the Edinburgh side's first European group stage away match since losing 3-0 to Feyenoord in October 2004.

Last season's Scottish Premiership third-placed side were well worthy of their win but they still had to rely on the typical brilliance of Craig Gordon.

The outstanding Scotland goalkeeper made two stunning saves on the cusp of half time to keep his side on course to secure three potentially priceless points.

Hearts now sit second in Europa Conference League Group A after Fiorentina lost 3-0 to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey after surprisingly drawing 1-1 at home to Riga on match day one.

That sets up a mouth-watering double header next for Hearts against the Serie A side at Tynecastle on October 6 before the return leg in Florence a week later.

With Riga's own LNK Sports Parks ground falling well short of UEFA requirements, the Latvian champions moved all of their European matches to nearby Skonto Stadium.

Aberdeen fans have painful memories of his venue as Willie Miller side drew 0-0 here 18 years ago this month before exiting the UEFA Cup on away goals following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

And on a Latvian evening so chilly the temperatures were, well, Baltic, Hearts were so nearly caught cold within the opening two minutes.

Brazilian forward Emerson Deocleciano turned past Michael Smith before launching a shot at goal. The ball sped past Gordon but smacked the junction of the post and bar in a major early let-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dANoK_0hxB37R600
The forward stepped up from 12 yards just before half-time and gave the goalkeeper no chance

With the visitors stung into action, Josh Ginnelly hit a strike from the edge of the box that was turned behind for a corner by the fingertips of Riga keeper Pavels Steinbors.

And there was a real scare for Riga when Stephen Kingsley's great delivery from the left was misjudged by Steinbors and the ball dropped to Ginnelly six yards out.

The Heart attacker should have scored but could not get a strong enough contact on the ball. Referee Aleksandar Stavrev spared Ginnelly's blushes, harshly ruling Steinbors had been fouled.

By now, Hearts had grown into the game and the Scots were enjoying 65 per cent of possession. Yet they were lacking a killer final ball to create chances for Shankland.

And there was a major setback when Halkett picked up what looked like a recurrence of the hamstring injury that had kept him sidelined for the past four weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBBig_0hxB37R600
Alan Forrest is embraced by Cameron Devlin after wrapping up the win for Hearts late on

Neilson admitted before kick-off the inclusion of the centre back was a risk. It did not pay off as the 27-year-old could not continue.

On came former Dundee United youngster Lewis Neilson to shackle Riga dangerman Andrej Ilic, a physically imposing Serbian frontman with 20 goals to his name already this season. But the 19-year-old would be up to the challenge.

As half time approached, Hearts created their best chance of the game to date. Alex Cochrane ran down the left and cut back for Andy Halliday. The former Rangers midfielder's shot was on target but Steinbors used his knee to save.

Then Shankland ran onto a deflection off Ginnelly in the box and dinked the ball past Steinbors - but past the far post.

Yet Hearts were getting closer and they were soon gifted a terrific chance to take the lead when Vitalijs Jagondinskis blocked a Halliday cross with his arm. The Hearts players were screaming for a penalty and referee Stavrev agreed.

Shankland stepped up and with the nervelessness of a bomb disposal expert, he expertly sent the ball into the postage stamp corner of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWweE_0hxB37R600
Hearts players appeal after RFS defender Vitalijs Jagodinskis handles the ball in the box

However, as has so often been the case it was Gordon to the rescue before the break amid a chaotic, action-packed end to the first half.

The veteran's first save was impressive enough, stopping a fierce Tomislav Saric shot on the turn. But his second stop was even better, somehow preventing Ziga Lipuscek levelling with a thumping close-range diving header.

'Scotland's Number 1,' chanted the delirious 1000 travelling Hearts fans.

Ginnelly then had a chance to give Hearts the comfort of a 2-0 lead at the break. Instead of shooting he tried to find Shankland at the back post and the forward was unable to turn the ball home when he should have done better.

As Hearts sat back in the second half they looked nervy at set-pieces against a tall Riga side. But in an attacking sense Barrie McKay was getting on the ball more and what a sight he is in full flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxwye_0hxB37R600
Hearts fans celebrate the first group stage victory for a Scottish club in Europe this season

One defence-splitting pass saw Shankland just marginally offside but the Hearts striker chipped into the net just in case.

Then Gordon was booked for handling outside his box in the left back area. Apoplectic Riga manager Viktors Morosz wanted a red card but referee Stavrev had got it right in issuing a caution.

Shots by Shankland, Kingsley and Halliday all forced saves from Steinbors before Ilic missed Riga's best chance to level this enjoyable contest.

Substitute Forrest made Ilic pay with a clinical finish in stoppage time as Hearts got their Europa Conference League campaign up and running. And what an adventure could yet lie in store.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jacob Ramsey goal eases pressure on Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa edge Southampton

Jacob Ramsey fired Aston Villa to a vital 1-0 win over Southampton.The midfielder’s first goal of the season lifted Villa to 13th, level on points with their visitors, and eased any pressure on manager Steven Gerrard.The hosts built on their point against Manchester City with a workmanlike, if not fluid, display although, in reality, it did little to ease long-term fears of their direction in the Premier League.It was a forgettable game between two sides still searching for a consistent identity and the Saints slipped to a third defeat in four games to leave legitimate questions over the future of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard hails the 'character and guts' of Tyrone Mings for his strong start to the season after he lost the Aston Villa captaincy... as the Liverpool legend admits he took away the armband to help him block out the 'noise that affected his performances'

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight with the way in which Tyrone Mings responded after losing the captaincy. Gerrard elected to take the armband away from Mings, with John McGinn being appointed skipper instead. Mings was on the bench against Bournemouth in the opening game of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I should be scoring more': Jack Grealish admits his critics are RIGHT to demand more of the Man City star after he netted at Wolves as Rio Ferdinand insists it's up to the winger to want to be more prolific

Jack Grealish thanked Pep Guardiola for retaining faith in him after the forward's first-minute opener set Manchester City on their way to the Premier League summit. Grealish has faced sustained criticism for a lack of goal contributions since a £100million switch from Aston Villa but scored within 55 seconds at Wolves on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Halkett
Person
Andy Halliday
Person
Lawrence Shankland
Person
Alan Forrest
Person
Craig Gordon
Person
Robbie Neilson
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United

Club hero Ally McCoist has urged Uefa not to take action against Rangers for playing the national anthem at Ibrox - insisting dishing out a punishment for defying the governing body's directive would be "embarrassing". (talkSPORT via Daily Record) Broadcasters BT Sport had to apologise after inadvertently showing an offensive...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand warns 'ominous' Man City are already turning the Premier League into a 'one horse race' in September... as he hails Erling Haaland for 'taking everybody else's game up a level'

Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester City's unstoppable form has threatened to turn the Premier League into a one horse race. City were again victorious today, taking the lead against Wolves after Jack Grealish put the away side ahead after just 55 seconds to alleviate concerns over his recent performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two Juventus youngsters called up to the latest Italy Under18 squad

The Italian national team has called up two players from the Juventus Primavera side for their upcoming international engagements. The Bianconeri has some of the finest young talents in Italy in their youth teams and they are all dreaming about playing for the senior team soon. For now, they need...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Scottish#Latvian#Stuglis#Dubra#Rakels#Varslavans
BBC

Northern Ireland: Ian Baraclough says Euros are where he should be judged

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough plans to continue using Nations League games to "try new things" and said he and his team should be judged on whether they qualify for Euro 2024. Baraclough admitted he is under pressure going into their final two Nations League group games after they collected...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou: Exposure to tough European experiences will make Celtic better

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes experience and exposure to the Champions League will help them improve their European results.Postecoglou is sure the Hoops will get their rewards as he looked back on the first two games of their group campaign.Celtic caused Real Madrid a number of problems before going down 3-0 in their opener and missed even more chances when they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk during a dominant display on Wednesday.Some of the themes of their start have been a success in introducing Postecoglou’s style of attacking football at the top level and the failure to make the most...
SOCCER
SkySports

Norwich City 1-1 West Brom: Sam Byram rescues point for Canaries.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains under pressure after a contentious Norwich equaliser cost his side just a second Sky Bet Championship win of the season. The former Canaries defender had to endure jeers from his own supporters following defeat to Birmingham in midweek and he was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road despite the visitors being the better side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'It's self-inflicted again': Steve Cooper believes Nottingham Forest squad have to look at themselves after the club slumped to another Premier League defeat at home to Fulham

Steve Cooper feels Nottingham Forest's problems are 'self-inflicted' after familiar failings led to a 3-2 defeat against Fulham at the City Ground. A fortnight after squandering a two-goal lead against Bournemouth to lose 3-2, Forest went ahead early on through Taiwo Awoniyi against the Cottagers but then conceded three times in a breathless six-minute window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Alexander Isak penalty earns draw

Newcastle United were held 1-1 by Bournemouth in the Premier League to extend their run to six games without a victory. Eddie Howe’s side fought back from a goal down after Philip Billing struck the opener with Alexander Isak striking the equaliser from the spot, following VAR’s intevention to penalise Jefferson Lerma for handling Kieran Trippier’s cross. Since a 9-0 humbling to Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten in three under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil. The Magpies could have taken the lead in the first half after Trippier and Joelinton both hit the woodwork, but Jordan Zemura’s cross saw Billing poke home the opener to silence St James’ Park. Eddie Howe is now under pressure, though his side did show character to battle back for a point, with a trip to Fulham awaiting them after the international break. Relive all the action and highlights from today’s Premier League game at St James’ Park below: Read More Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil not focusing on takeover talkEddie Howe determined to keep Newcastle players free of pressure
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich: Julian Nagelsmann's side drop MORE points in the Bundesliga as Mergim Berisha nets the winner to extend the visitors' winless run in the league to four games

Champions Bayern Munich suffered a shock 1-0 loss to hosts Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stretch their winless run to four consecutive league matches and drop to fourth place. Mergim Berisha slotted in a cutback with a composed finish in the 59th minute to seal the three points...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bournemouth interim Gary O'Neil remains in the dark over his and the club's managerial future as he reveals he has 'no idea what is happening' following impressive Newcastle draw

Bournemouth interim manager Gary O'Neil has revealed he has 'no idea' over the club's decision on who their next head coach will be. O'Neil took on the job on an initial temporary basis after Scott Parker was dismissed having called out the club's strategy in the transfer market following a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal can show just how far they've come as they return to Brentford, Man City must keep Erling Haaland in the goals and it's time for Antonio Conte to drop Son Heung-min... one thing every Premier League club must do this weekend

The Premier League has got back up and running after being put on hold following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. All 10 matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect after Britain lost its longest-serving monarch, but seven games will be played as usual ahead of next Monday's funeral.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray joins fan club as Roger Federer becomes the hottest ticket in town... after the Swiss legend announced he would bow out at next weekend's Laver Cup tournament in London

These are inflationary times, but little compares to what happened with Laver Cup tickets around mid-afternoon last Thursday. No sooner had Roger Federer released a video announcing that this would be his final top-level appearance than prices began to spiral on the exchanges. A day pass that was already fetching...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Brighton continue talks to bring in former Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach... after Graham Potter quit the Seagulls to take over at Chelsea

Brighton are continuing talks over a move to make Roberto De Zerbi their new head coach. The 43-year-old has been at the top of Brighton's list to replace Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month, however the Italian has been attracting interest from other clubs too. Former England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy