Texans vs. Broncos: Time, TV schedule and streaming info for Week 2

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
Can the Houston Texans get their first full win of the 2022 season?

Technically, the Texans are half-winners as ties in the NFL count as a half win, half loss — hence why Houston has a .500 record in the standings.

The Denver Broncos are full blown losers at 0-1 with an .000 winning percentage, and they are out to prove their record is not who they are.

Coming off an emotional loss to the Seattle Seahawks wherein starting quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the city where he spent the first 10 seasons of his Super Bowl-winning career, the Broncos would like to get a win just to have a touchstone of success in the Nathaniel Hackett era. They also can’t afford to fall to 0-2 in the highly competitive AFC West where the Kansas City Chiefs reign supreme and everyone else, as talented as the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Broncos are, fights for scraps.

The Texans do have some momentum going coming out of the 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Houston proved that they can keep pace with a dominant team in the AFC South. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills’ 98.9 passer rating showed he can make good decisions with the football and plays when necessary. The defense’s interception and fumble recovery proved that blessings will come from the gospel of takeaways that Smith preaches with his Tampa 2 scheme.

To get ready for the second week of the regular season, here is important game day information so you can catch the game.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos — Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m. CT

TV channel: CBS (KHOU-TV, Houston, Channel 11) [Andrew Catalon & James Lofton]

Live stream: FuboTV

Radio: Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM), Mega 101 (KLOL-FM) (Marc Vandermeer & Andre Ware)

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Forecast: Sunny, 84 degrees, 6 mph wind

Referee: Carl Cheffers

Odds: Broncos -9.5

