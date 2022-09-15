Read full article on original website
Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral
Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
rimonthly.com
Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival
On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
Turnto10.com
Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from rubber dinghies of all sizes and capabilities to $3 million yachts. There are 22...
Free Fun Friday: Tickets to Seekonk Speedway’s Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show
Fall is approaching. That means it's time for the Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show at Seekonk Speedway. The show features figure-eight races driving through a wall of 10,000 pounds of pumpkins, Troy City Tactical spectator drags, backward races and more. As if you need more. The show is set for Saturday,...
Band of the Week: East Providence High School
We'll feature a different marching band each week on the Friday Night Blitz.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
rinewstoday.com
The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins
The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
GoLocalProv
The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan
Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WCVB
Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford residents band together to show their true colors in act of kindess
“Juan and his family were overwhelmed with joy and very grateful and thanked everyone involved. The real credit belongs to👉 Lisa White, 👉City Council President Ian Abreu, and👉 Kathleen Prefontaine for the donations which allowed 7 children to receive brand-new sneakers and socks. They didn’t want recognition...
GoLocalProv
Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34
Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
mybackyardnews.com
PROVIDENCE: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN
I’m writing today with exciting updates on our work to advance American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects in the City of Providence. This summer, we have kicked off quite a few new programs and projects!. First, we announced a series of programs intended to connect individuals with needed legal...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts
(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
$1 million Powerball winner sold at Market Basket in Massachusetts
A lottery player in Massachusetts won a $1 million Powerball prize Wednesday. The ticket was sold at a Market Basket in Lowell, according to the lottery. However, there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday. Instead, the lottery prize increases to $225 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. Overall, there were...
3 RI schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon schools
The U.S. Department of Education released this year's list of National Blue Ribbon schools, and three Rhode Island schools made the list among 297 in the country.
