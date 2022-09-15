ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Providence Bar Brawl Video Goes Viral

Is it just me, or does society seem to be in a fighting mood these days? Everybody appears on edge, and the slightest provocation can trigger a knock-down, drag-'em-out brawl. WBSM News reported recently on a fight in the stands at a New Bedford High School football game against Taunton High.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Celebrate All Things Fall and ‘Hocus Pocus’ at Chase Farm’s BeWitched and BeDazzled Festival

On the very grounds where a recreation of Salem Village stood during the filming of Hocus Pocus 2, BeWitched and Bedazzled: A Magical Fall Festival invites autumn and Sanderson sister lovers alike to celebrate the best of spooky season. Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, attendees can look forward to everything from hayrides through the picturesque hills and personal psychic readings to homemade costume contests and the appearance of more than seventy-five artisans and vendors selling goods like handmade soaps, jewelry, herbal products, seasonal décor and more. Painters will also be encouraged to capture various scenes throughout the day. Their work will then be entered into a competition and displayed for all to admire.
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from rubber dinghies of all sizes and capabilities to $3 million yachts. There are 22...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II

(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park – Brendan Higgins

The park is located in downtown Providence. It sits between Washington Street and Exchange Terrace in the heart of Kennedy Plaza. It has a majestic water fountain. During the warm weather, the park is used for musical performances and religious gatherings. There is a playground for children to enjoy and have some fun while waiting for the bus.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

The Carpenters Union: An Impressive New Home on I-95 – Architecture Critic Morgan

Unions are a big deal in Rhode Island, but their presence rarely reflects a focus on architecture. Yet, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local Union 330 has a handsome new headquarters overlooking Interstate 95 in Warwick that deserves recognition. With the striking exception of the starkly modern Viessmann building (that looks like it belongs in Zurich or Rotterdam), most of the businesses lining the route into our city from the south are nothing to write home about.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
WCVB

Coffee with a smile: Woman scores dream job working at Dunkin'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Walpole woman with Down syndrome is one happy Dunkin' worker after she scored her dream job. Paula Machado serves up coffee with a smile at the Dunkin’ on Route 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. She started the job two weeks ago after a chance encounter...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
GoLocalProv

Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34

Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mybackyardnews.com

PROVIDENCE: AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

I’m writing today with exciting updates on our work to advance American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects in the City of Providence. This summer, we have kicked off quite a few new programs and projects!. First, we announced a series of programs intended to connect individuals with needed legal...
PROVIDENCE, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday

Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
NORWOOD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Dianna Carney

You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan Crafts

(Mystic River Celebration) (MEDFORD, MA) Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th! The annual Mystic River Celebration is returning, and The Coalition for Arts, Culture, and a Healthy Economy (CACHE) is inviting you to, "spend the afternoon at the Condon Shell and enjoy live musical performances, browse local artisan crafts, and take part in fun activities for all ages!"
MEDFORD, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy