Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!
Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder claims DeSantis would 'kill his political opponents'
Disgraced Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt forcefully responded to news that Gov. Ron DeSantis had ordered the relocation of illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, claiming the move proves that the governor would kill "his political opponents" if he was "given the chance." Fox News Digital...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
DeSantis: Florida not busing immigrants because Biden stopped sending them
Gov. Ron DeSantis has tied the busing proposal to his broader immigration fight with President Joe Biden.
Gavin Newsom Vows to Make Ron DeSantis 'One-Term Governor' Amid 2024 Rumors
Newsom's $100,000 pledge to the Charlie Crist campaign represents another escalation of the transcontinental feud between the California and Florida governors.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard were not from Florida, DeSantis says
TALLAHASSEE — For the last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been complaining about the federal government dropping migrants into Florida without notice. But on Friday, he said he couldn’t find enough of them in the state, so that’s why his administration decided to send 48 migrants from Texas to the tiny Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
DeSantis’ remarks prompt more questions on where migrant flights originated
A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for sending undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the governor suggested at a press conference on Thursday that his efforts prevented those migrants from ever making it into Florida.
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress as he takes on GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida
Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday he will resign from Congress as he campaigns to unseat Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The move will shrink Democrats' already-slim majority in the House, potentially complicating efforts to pass more legislation before the midterm elections. DeSantis and former President Donald Trump...
Sen. Rick Scott lashes out at Republicans who are 'trash-talking' their party's candidates
WASHINGTON — Sen. Rick Scott, chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign fundraising arm, has derided members of his own party who have expressed disdain for their midterm election candidates. In an op-ed published Thursday in the conservative news site Washington Examiner, Scott wrote that "many of the very people...
Democratic candidate compares Florida to ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ in attack on DeSantis
Karla Hernández-Mats, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in Florida, has said living in the state is starting to feel like the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale. During a speech at a fundraiser, the running mate to Charlie Crist on the gubernatorial ticket took a swipe at current...
Biden: DeSantis and Abbott 'un-American' for using immigrants as 'props'
President Joe Biden attacked Govs. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for their ongoing busing of immigrants to cities on the East Coast.
Steve Bannon Cheers Ron DeSantis as 'National Leader' After Migrant Flights
Democrats are "seething with anger" and on their "back foot," Bannon said after migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Rick Scott raises cash for Rubio, other Senate Republicans in Miami hobnob
A slate of Republican senators and Senate candidates — headlined by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott — is huddling in Miami on Thursday for a midterm election fundraiser, as Scott faces questions over a lagging cash haul in competitive races.
Rubio walks the Mar-a-Lago line
He's sticking his neck out to downplay the DOJ's probe of Donald Trump. He's also leading oversight on the Senate's most famously bipartisan committee.
