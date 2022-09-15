Read full article on original website
Crime Stoppers WNY offering $7,500 reward for info on November 2021 murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest or indictment on a murder that occurred in November 2021. Police say that Derrick Bishop was killed on November 13, 2021 on Wadsworth Street in the City of Buffalo. Anyone with information is asked to […]
2021 Orchard Park High graduate shot and killed in Florida
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, was killed early Saturday morning in Tampa, Fla. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa. The superintendent of Orchard Park Schools, David Lilleck, confirmed that Senfield was killed by a driver who said...
BPD investigating shooting near Arkansas Street and Grant Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night near Arkansas Street and Grant Street.
‘This was a targeted, isolated situation’: BPS addresses high school stabbing
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in the Buffalo Public School District say they’ve increased security at one of their high schools after a student brought a knife into the building and stabbed a classmate. “What happened on Tuesday was extremely unfortunate and I think each of us felt devastated to hear about what happened at […]
Crime Stoppers offering up to $7,500 for info on 2020 double homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of a person who committed a double homicide in 2020. John Gorzynski and Detrick Clements were killed at 111 Ashley Street in the City of Buffalo on September 16, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to call […]
Friday night shooting being investigated with a victim in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said they're investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night in the vicinity of Arkansas Street and Grant Street. The victim in the shooting was reported to have arrived at Buffalo General Hospital just before 8:50 p.m. by a civilian vehicle. The...
In Buffalo, Allentown residents express concerns for neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People who live and work in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood say they need help. On Thursday they met to share concerns about changes they've noticed in the last year which they say threaten their property and livelihoods. On one hand, Allentown has a long earned reputation as...
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence
On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Buffalo man charged in Town of Tonawanda double homicide
Jameer Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.
3 people arraigned on charges connected to Lakeview homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man, accused in a stabbing death, was arraigned in Erie County Court Friday on a murder charge. Jared M. Adamski, 26, is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Investigators say Adamski allegedly...
DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
Two Buffalo men headed to prison for felon possession of a firearm
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Friday that two Buffalo men are headed to prison for felony possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Community town hall to be held, reimagining Tops on Jefferson Avenue
The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1327 Jefferson Ave.
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence
On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Teen arrested in connection with double homicide in Town of Tonawanda
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have arrested a Buffalo teen in connection with a double homicide that happened in August. Jameer Woods, 18, is charged with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.
Buffalo Fire Department Chief Mark Hillery dies unexpectedly
According to the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department Chief Mark Hillery died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 15.
Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
Arrests in deadly Lakeview stabbing
3 people have been indicted in connection with a deadly July stabbing in Lakeview. Prosecutors say 25-year-old Brenden Benoit was lured into a wooded area near Heltz Road on July 10th.
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions
Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
A Buffalo Teen Has Been Arraigned In Stabbing Incident Inside School
The female teenager from Buffalo who stabbed another female teen has been arraigned on the charges against her. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 16-year-old was arraigned on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, before Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman on one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. She is being held without bail. The teen is due back in court on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:30 pm. D.A. Flynn said,
