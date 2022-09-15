ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo woman arrested in Clarence

On September 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Tarayah R. Jones., 23, of Buffalo, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Bath and Body Works on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Jones took merchandise valued at $1,812.90 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Jones was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
DA, parent weigh in on Tuesday's stabbing at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County district attorney, and a parent, are weighing in on Tuesday’s stabbing at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. On Tuesday afternoon, a female student allegedly stabbed another female student three times, with a steak knife, in the bathroom. Authorities say...
Walmart shop lifters arrested in Clarence

On September 3, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Brooklynn M. Cosme., 20, of Cheektowaga, NY and Taylor G. Megan., 23 of Amherst, NY, for Grand Larceny. Troopers responded to a grand larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Cosme and Megan took merchandise valued at $1,029.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing. Cosme and Megan were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
Erie County Holding Center deputy attacked by inmate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Erie County Holding Center deputy was attacked and injured by an incarcerated individual at ECHC. On Sept. 15, 2022, deputy Christopher Myers was attacked by Stephen Watkin while collecting cleaning gear from Watkin’s cell. Watkin exited his cell and refused the deputy’s orders to lock back in the unit. The […]
Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
A Buffalo Teen Has Been Arraigned In Stabbing Incident Inside School

The female teenager from Buffalo who stabbed another female teen has been arraigned on the charges against her. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 16-year-old was arraigned on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, before Youth Part Judge Brenda M. Freedman on one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. She is being held without bail. The teen is due back in court on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 12:30 pm. D.A. Flynn said,
