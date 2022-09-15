ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Obliterates Akron

Tennessee made quick work of Akron Saturday night, jumping out to a 35-0 halftime lead before cruising to a, 63-6, victory. The home win moves the Vols to 3-0 on the season ahead of next weekend’s showdown with Florida. Here’s four quick takeaways on the lopsided win. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Four Vols Inactive Against Akron

Four Tennessee football players are inactive for tonight’s game against Akron. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams, offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford and linebacker Kwauze Garland will not suit up against the Zips. Williams is missing his third straight game with an injury as the junior college transfer has yet...
AKRON, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night

The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee to Retire No. 5 Jersey

Tennessee Basketball announced Thursday evening that they are going to add a new jersey to the rafters in Thompson-Boling Arena: the No. 5 of VFL great Chris Lofton.  Lofton's reaction to the news can be seen below.  UT will officially retire the jersey on January 14, 2023 when the Vols ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Louisville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Arkansas State
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel Agrees to Raise From Tennessee Athletics Department

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel has received a raise and contract extension. According to a report from On3 Sports’ VolQuest on Friday morning, Tennessee HC Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise, which increases his annual salary to $5 million. Heupel’s guaranteed $5 million dollar contract will run through Jan. 31, 2028.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

RTI Game Predictions: Akron at Tennessee

Tennessee is looking to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season when it hosts a poor Akron team to Neyland Stadium Saturday night. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Akron. Ric Butler. Where to begin! Let’s start here. Tennessee...
AKRON, OH
wvlt.tv

Tennessee football head coach receives $1M raise, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel is going to become a bit richer after a new deal that has raised his salary, according to Volquest.com. In his second year on Rocky Top, Heupel’s salary has increased to $5 million, putting him roughly in 11th place compared to other SEC head coach salaries that have been published, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martinez
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Todd Helton
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee and Oklahoma 2024 Matchup Removed After SEC Recommendation

Earlier this week, the SEC recommended a course of action to the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia’s football programs regarding upcoming matchups with Oklahoma that have been scheduled. Tennessee was originally scheduled to take on the Sooners in Norman during the 2020 season, with Oklahoma traveling...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Adding New Jersey To Rafters

At long last, Tennessee is adding the No. 5 jersey to the rafters of Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols are retiring program legend Chris Lofton’s jersey on Jan. 14 for the Kentucky game, the program announced Thursday night. “As a recovering basketball player/coach myself—and having worked in college athletics since...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relief Pitcher#Knoxnews#Vols#Loyalty#Vitello#The Chicago Cubs
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces SEC Baseball Schedule

The SEC announced its baseball programs conference schedules on Wednesday afternoon. The reigning SEC Champion Vols play the six SEC East programs, Texas A&M, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn in their 10 series conference slate. Tennessee opens its SEC slate in Athens before coming home to Knoxville face Florida. Tony...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Josh Heupel ‘Hopeful’ A Pair Of Vols Will Make Season Debut Against Akron

Tennessee’s football team has been mostly healthy through two games this season. However, the Vols have been without a pair of co-starters in the first two games of the season. Co-starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell as well as co-punt returner and back up cornerback Dee Williams haven’t played yet this...
AKRON, OH
rockytopinsider.com

Daily Archives: Sep 17, 2022

Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics Four Tennessee football players are inactive for tonight's game against Akron. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams, offensive tackle... Claim a $1,250 First Bet With Caesars Promo Code for College Football Saturday. Week 3 of the 2022 college football season is here and we’re still...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Watch Tennessee vs. Akron: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Akron Zips fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Neyland Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. The Tennessee Volunteers will be strutting in after a victory while Akron will be stumbling in from a defeat.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy