humboldtsports.com
Warriors get back to winning ways, rout the Eagles
The Del Norte Warriors bounced back from last week’s loss in impressive fashion on Friday night, running out to a comprehensive 55-7 win over the West Valley Eagles in Crescent City. Running back Giancarlo Desolenni continued to impress behind a dominating Del Norte line and ran in for three...
humboldtsports.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL — Big wins for Hoopa, Del Norte and Eureka
The Hoopa Warriors shut out Trinity for the fourth straight year on a busy Friday night for H-DNL teams. The Warriors won 27-0 to go to 3-1 on the season, as they get set for a bye before opening league play in two weeks. Also in action on Friday, the...
humboldtsports.com
Cats, Huskies get set for annual Milk Can showdown
By Ray Hamill — The Ferndale Wildcats and Fortuna Huskies will battle it out for the Milk Can on Saturday afternoon in one of the best annal rivalry games here on the North Coast. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Ferndale, with the schools’ JV teams facing off...
humboldtsports.com
Loggers, Crusaders get set to renew their rivalry
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers and St. Bernard’s Crusaders will face off at Albee Stadium on Friday night in the first of two meetings between the two crosstown rivals this year. The rivalry has grown in recent seasons since St. Bernard’s switched to the Big 4,...
humboldtsports.com
Sundberg leads the field in round two at Del Norte
The Arcata Tigers continued to set the standard in team play in the second round of H-DNL golf this week, but McKinleyville senior Sofie Sundberg stole the show with the best round of the day. Playing at Del Norte, Sundberg shot a round of 94 to pace the field by...
humboldtsports.com
No stopping Hartwell, as CR women take NorCal Preview victory
Fresh off her record-breaking spring competing in track and field, Hannah Hartwell had a cross country debut to remember for College of the Redwoods on Saturday. The Corsairs sophomore placed first at the NorCal Preview meet at Rohner Park in Fortuna, comfortably outpacing the field by more than a minute.
North Coast Journal
Wide Variety of Tuna Caught off the Coast
There is some absolutely insane offshore fishing happing right now off the Northern California coast. From Fort Bragg to Crescent City, the albacore bite has been wide-open. But that's just part of the story. What has everyone talking is the number of exotic, warm water species. Fort Bragg has seen the widest variety. A wide-open albacore bite on Sunday afternoon 30 miles offshore quickly turned into a tuna frenzy as thousands of 100- to 300-pound bluefin, bigeye and yellowfin tuna made an appearance. Several bluefins were hooked, but the under-gunned anglers didn't stand much of a chance in landing one of those bruisers. However, there were quite a few bigeyes up to 160-pounds landed. Shelter Cove also got in on the exotic action as a 151-pound yellowfin tuna was landed on Sunday. The lucky boat had several others hooked but anglers were unable to coax them to the boat. Simultaneously, a nice size Dorado was landed right next to the boat fighting the yellowfin. You can't make this stuff up. Closer to home, both Eureka and Crescent City have seen epic albacore action the last few days. Marc Schmidt of Coastline Charters boated 52 albies Sunday fishing 43 southwest of the entrance. The fish are big, too, sporting a solid 20-pound average. Out of Crescent City, one of the charter boats landed 40 albacore on Monday roughly 50 miles offshore. Weather and ocean conditions look favorable for the next few days. I, for one, can't wait to see what the next warm-water surprise will be.
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
kymkemp.com
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
thelumberjack.org
Prepare for bears
Nestled in the redwood forest, the Sequoia Park Zoo is a Humboldt County staple. The zoo opened in 1907 and evolved with the times to become one of the smallest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos in the nation. The zoo’s next exhibit is set to open in November of this year, with the addition of American black bears and coyotes. The bears will be placed in the enclosure first, with coyote cohabitation expected to occur in early 2023 once the bears have gotten settled.
kymkemp.com
Eureka: The Regatta has Arrived!
Oceania’s Regatta has arrived in Humboldt Bay! The 594 feet long cruise ship’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the Northcoast for the day before the scheduled departure at 6 p.m. The Regatta is the second large cruise ship to enter Humboldt Bay this...
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
North Coast Journal
Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
krcrtv.com
Police investigating possible assault on Eureka High School campus
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department is investigating a possible assault that took place on the Eureka High School campus Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the high school around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police dispatch communications suggest that the incident occurred near the school's agricultural building. Unconfirmed reports suggest...
kymkemp.com
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
North Coast Journal
North Country Fair Returns this Weekend
Every third weekend in September (except for the last two years), the Arcata Plaza swells with families, revelers, artists, dancers, musicians, crafters, makers and producers for the annual North Country Fair, a two-day celebration of the Fall Equinox, diversity and community. This year, the fair falls on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and promises all the good stuff we know and love — with 170 art and craft vendors, entertainment stages, local food booths, activities for kids and a daily parade at 1 p.m. (Saturday is the All-Species Parade and the Samba Parade is Sunday). Come out and celebrate being “Together Again,” this year’s theme.
visiteureka.com
Pile High Deli
Looking for the perfect pairing for your next sandwich at Pile High Deli? This Eureka shop thrives on fine meat and fresh bread. Gluten-free and low-fat eaters will enjoy the menu at Pile High Deli.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: In Custody]Police Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After Possible Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
