TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the Symphony of Southeast Texas at the Julie Rodgers Theatre. The theme this year is "Enduring Love" The Symphony of Southeast Texas is proud to announce our new season, Platinum Jubilee: A Celebration of Resilience. Seventy years of continuous symphonic music, and our goal for this year is to celebrate; to start each concert with a fanfare and feature programs and guest artists we are sure you’ll enjoy. It is an honor to provide our ever-growing community with a first-rate symphony orchestra playing exciting music.

