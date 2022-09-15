ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the Southeast Symphony of Texas

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the Symphony of Southeast Texas at the Julie Rodgers Theatre. The theme this year is "Enduring Love" The Symphony of Southeast Texas is proud to announce our new season, Platinum Jubilee: A Celebration of Resilience. Seventy years of continuous symphonic music, and our goal for this year is to celebrate; to start each concert with a fanfare and feature programs and guest artists we are sure you’ll enjoy. It is an honor to provide our ever-growing community with a first-rate symphony orchestra playing exciting music.
School bus driver shortage causes overcrowding, safety issues in North Carolina

SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Bus driver shortages have affected school districts' ability to get students to and from school across the nation, including in North Carolina. Parents said they were concerned about the safety of their students after elementary school students were left at a bus stop multiple times because of "overcrowding on the bus."
SWANSBORO, NC

